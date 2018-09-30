Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 85th with a time of 26:49.4 for Bradley University in the open race of Friday's Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished second with a time of 25:50.85 for Augustana College in Saturday's Midwest Intercollegiate Championships at Olivet Nazarene in Kankakee.

Jordan Anderson -- The former PBL football standout had six tackles and two sacks for Knox College in a 34-0 loss to St. Norbert College on Saturday.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 548 yards of offense in a 48-14 win Friday over Quincy.

Ariana Gentzler -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 161 kills, 72 blocks and 16 digs for Vincennes.

Katelyn Riffle -- As of Sunday, the 2017 PBL graduate has 143 kills, 52 blocks and 22 digs for Parkland College's volleyball team.

Kassidi Burton -- The former Tri-Point volleyball standout has 65 kills, 99 digs and 12 blocks for Kankakee Community College as of Sunday.