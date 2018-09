FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team lost 3-2 to Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on Saturday.

The Bunnies (15-2-1) were unable to rally from a two-goal deficit in the first half, despite two goals from Caleb Bleich in the second half.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 3, Fisher/GCMS 2

At Fisher

BCC 2 1 -- 3

FGCMS 0 2 -- 2

Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 2 (Caleb Bleich 2).