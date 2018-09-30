PBL JH cross country competes at Monticello

MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country girls' team finished ninth in the Monticello Invite on Saturday.

The Panthers placed ninth in the 16-team race with a score of 230 while Tolono Unity finished first with a score of 33.

Trixie Johnson finished 16th with a time of 13:14.3 while Alexis Putnam also placed in the top 25 for PBL with a time of 13:36.7.

Mackenzie Swan finished 47th with a time of 14:39, followed by Sydney Pickens (734d, 15:39.6), Tanner Graham (74th, 15:42.7), Brooke Kleinert (93rd, 17:43.3) and Taylor Daniels (94th, 17:47.5).

The PBL boys team also finished ninth in their race with a score of 244 while Mahomet-Seymour placed first with a score of 65.

Sam Bice finished 23rd individually with a time of 12:23.5 while Landen Barfield placed 24th with a time of 12:25.

Ethan Donaldson finished 62nd with a time of 13:26.3, followed by Isaiah Busby (68th, 13:43.7), Noah Steiner (71st, 13:55.7), Chase Ratcliff (74th, 14:02.7) and Christian Deck (80th, 14:20.1).

In the boys' open race, Peyton James finished 41st with a time of 14:12.2 while Tyson Franckey placed 140th with a time of 16:47.7 and A.J. Anderson finished 141st with a time of 16:49.4.

In the girls' open race, Emmalee Harding finished 94th with a time of 16:43.5, followed by Sam Hewerdine (178th, 20:14.7) and Elizabeth Megson (181st, 20:33.4).

JUNIOR HIGH

MONTICELLO INVITE

At Lodge Park

VARSITY BOYS

Team scores

1. Mahomet-Seymour, 65; 2. Champaign Edison, 74; 3. St. Joseph, 102; 4. Champaign Jefferson, 110; 5. Tolono Unity, 118; 6. Urbana, 132; 7. Moulton, 183; 8. Mount Zion, 223; 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 244; 10. Monticello, 280; 11. Villa Grove, 298; 12. Champaign Holy Cross, 308; 13. Riverton, 323; 14. Clinton, 383.

Top individuals

1. Jackson Gilbert (URB) 11:25.2; 2. Gabe Difanis (MS) 11:27.1; 3. Cooper Carson (EDI) 11:44.2; 4. Gage Williams (MS) 11:49.4; 5. Payton Wendell (JEFF) 11:49.7; 6. Isaac Crumrine (RIV) 11:52.5; 7. Braden Lane (UNITY) 11:53; 8. Alex Mercer (EDI) 11:55.6; 9. Cooper Sweet (EDI) 11:57.9; 10. Hayden Groteueschen (MS) 12:00.2; 11. Julio Angrave (URB) 12:01.6; 12. Isaac Ruggieri (UNITY) 12:03.9; 13. Spencer Wilson (STJ) 12:04.3; 14. Holden Brazelton (STJ) 12:10; 15. Carson Maroon (STJ) 12:14; 16. Calvin Miller (MOUL) 12:15.3; 17. Ryan Forlines (MOUL) 12:16.3; 18. Sam Good (JEFF) 12:16.9; 19. Mitchell McAnally (MS) 12:18.4; 20. Andrew Hemming (JEFF) 12:19.4; 21. Drew Thurman (STJ) 12:22.4; 22. Leo Maupin (MON) 12:22.9; 23. Sam Bice (PBL) 12:23.5; 24. Landen Barfield (PBL) 12:25; 25. Kelton Logan (MOUL) 12:25.7.

PBL results -- 62. Ethan Donaldson, 13:26.3; 68. Isaiah Busby, 13:43.7; 71. Noah Steiner, 13:55.7; 74. Chase Ratcliff, 14:02.7; 80. Christian Deck, 14:20.1.

VARSITY GIRLS

Team scores

1. Unity, 33; 2. Moulton, 100; 3. Mount Zion, 113; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 125; 5. St. Joseph, 133; 6. Champaign Edison, 151; 7. Monticello, 152; 8. Champaign Jefferson, 174; 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 230; 10. Urbana, 246; 11. Champaign Holy Cross, 335; 12. Villa Grove, 378; 13. Toledo Cumberland, 384; 14. Clinton, 438; 15. Chrisman, 443; 16. Riverton, 446.

Top individuals

1. Raegen Stringer (UNITY) 12:21.1; 2. Mabry Bruhn (MON) 12:31.7; 3. Brooklynn Sweikar (JEFF) 12:36.3; 4. Audrey Remole (UNITY) 12:41.4; 5. Kyla Canales (EDI) 12:46; 6. Erica Woodard (UNITY) 12:48.3; 7. Lia Patterson (STJ) 12:53.3; 8. Caroline White (MOUL) 12:55.1; 9. Erinne Johnson (UNITY) 12:56.1; 10. Ellie Nohren (MOUL) 12:56.8; 11. Ella Scott (MS) 12:58.4; 12. Sofia Munoz (MTZ) 13:03.4; 13. Camryn Reedy (UNITY) 13:05.7; 14. Durbin Thomas (MS) 13:10.1; 15. Anna Clark (UNITY) 13:13.2; 16. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 13:14.3; 17. Briana Ritchie (UNITY) 13:20.4; 18. Celeste Gram (MTZ) 13:26.5; 19. Abby Bunting (MS) 13:28.1; 20. Savanna Franzen (STJ) 13:34.3; 21. Alayna Schultz (MON) 13:36.1; 22. Alexis Putnam, 13:36.7. 23. Kaylee Sweikar (JEFF) 13:42; 24. Jaylee Elsts (EDI) 13:43.3; 25. Maisie Kull (MOUL) 13:43.8.

PBL results -- 47. Mackenzie Swan, 14:39; 73. Sydney Pickens, 15:39.6; 74. Tanner Graham, 15:42.7; 93. Brooke Kleinert, 17:43.5; 94. Taylor Daniels, 17:47.5.

OPEN RACES

PBL boys results -- 41. Peyton James, 14:12.2; 140. Tyson Franckey, 16:47.7; 141. A.J. Anderson, 16:49.4.

PBL girls results -- 94. Emmalee Harding, 16:43.5; 178. Sam Hewerdine, 20:14.7; 181. Elizabeth Megson, 20:33.4.