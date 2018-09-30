Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL Youth Football Juniors win 24-7 over Clifton Central, to face Stars again in CIFL playoffs

Sun, 09/30/2018 - 2:53pm | The Ford County Record
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Robert Boyd (5) records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors game against Clifton Central.
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors won 24-7 over Clifton Central on Saturday. 
 
"It was the best offensive performance of the year," PBL Juniors coach Bob King said. "The boys-moved the ball consistently on the ground and also completed numerous passes." 
 
The Panthers scored a late touchdown in the first half in a hurry-up situation while the PBL defense returned an interception for a touchodwn.
 
"We had another dominating defensive game," King said. "It was our best game of the year leading into the playoffs." 
 
The Panthers will be the No. 3 seed and play in a rematch with Clifton Central next Saturday in the first round of the Central Illinois Football League playoffs. The time and place will be announced later this week.
