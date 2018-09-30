PBL Youth Football Juniors win 24-7 over Clifton Central, to face Stars again in CIFL playoffs

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors won 24-7 over Clifton Central on Saturday.
"It was the best offensive performance of the year," PBL Juniors coach Bob King said. "The boys-moved the ball consistently on the ground and also completed numerous passes."
The Panthers scored a late touchdown in the first half in a hurry-up situation while the PBL defense returned an interception for a touchodwn.
"We had another dominating defensive game," King said. "It was our best game of the year leading into the playoffs."
The Panthers will be the No. 3 seed and play in a rematch with Clifton Central next Saturday in the first round of the Central Illinois Football League playoffs. The time and place will be announced later this week.
