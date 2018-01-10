Fisher/GCMS soccer sets school record in 3-1 win over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team secured the winningest season in program history with a 3-1 nonconference victory at home over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka. Tyler Ricks potted two goals, and Caleb Bleich posted a marker and an assist to support Ethan Kasper’s 12 saves in net for the Bunnies (16-2-1).
Fisher/GCMS 3, R-B 1
Roanoke-Benson 0 1 —1
Fisher/GCMS 2 1 —3
First half: Fisher/GCMS — Ricks (ua), Ricks (Bleich)
Second half: Fisher/GCMS — Bleich (pk); Roanoke-Benson — N/A
