Fisher/GCMS soccer sets school record in 3-1 win over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka

F-GCMS #8 Tyler Ricks attempts a Header for goal early in the matchup against Roanoke on Monday. Ricks had 2 goals for the Bunnies in their 3-1 win.

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team secured the winningest season in program history with a 3-1 nonconference victory at home over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka. Tyler Ricks potted two goals, and Caleb Bleich posted a marker and an assist to support Ethan Kasper’s 12 saves in net for the Bunnies (16-2-1).

Fisher/GCMS 3, R-B 1

Roanoke-Benson 0 1 —1

Fisher/GCMS 2 1 —3

First half: Fisher/GCMS — Ricks (ua), Ricks (Bleich)

Second half: Fisher/GCMS — Bleich (pk); Roanoke-Benson — N/A