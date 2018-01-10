Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Soccer

Fisher/GCMS soccer sets school record in 3-1 win over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka

Mon, 10/01/2018 - 10:21pm | The News-Gazette
Image Gallery:
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Roanoke-Benson
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Roanoke-Benson
» more
Photo by: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
F-GCMS #8 Tyler Ricks attempts a Header for goal early in the matchup against Roanoke on Monday.  Ricks had 2 goals for the Bunnies in their 3-1 win.
FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team secured the winningest season in program history with a 3-1 nonconference victory at home over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka. Tyler Ricks potted two goals, and Caleb Bleich posted a marker and an assist to support Ethan Kasper’s 12 saves in net for the Bunnies (16-2-1).
 
Fisher/GCMS 3, R-B 1
Roanoke-Benson 0 1 —1
Fisher/GCMS 2 1 —3
First half: Fisher/GCMS — Ricks (ua), Ricks (Bleich)
Second half: Fisher/GCMS — Bleich (pk); Roanoke-Benson — N/A
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.