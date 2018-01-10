GCMS football to play at LeRoy on Friday

LeROY -- The LeRoy High School football team can clinch a playoff spot by winning its last three games.

The first of the Panthers' games is probably their tallest task -- a 7 p.m. Friday home game against a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley team that is on a school-record 20-game winning streak.

"GCMS is the best team we've seen on film in a long time," LeRoy head coach BJ Zeleznik said. "For us, our focus this week is what we need to do to improve as a football team, not so much what we need to do to beat GCMS. That's a tall task. I would assume that they're heavily-favored. We will do our best to improve as a football team."

The GCMS defense has not allowed a single first-half score all season, and has surrendered an average of only three points per game overall. The Falcons' shutout in their 42-0 victory last Friday against Tri-Valley was their fourth goose egg of the season.

"On the defensive side, they are playing outstanding," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "(Assistant) coach (Chad) Augspurger has these guys believing in themselves and in the system. All of the defensive coaches have done and outstanding job preparing our kids and putting them in great positions."

It was also GCMS's second consecutive shutout after winning 56-0 in week five over a previously-unbeaten Fisher. The Falcons also won 57-0 in week three over Heyworth and 28-0 over a 5-1 Paxton-Buckley-Loda team in week one.

"Defensively, they're shutting down really good teams," Zeleznik said.

The Falcons have also scored over 40 points in each of their last five games.

"They're scoring on will at everybody," Zeleznik said. "They're a good football team. I'm looking forward to seeing coach Allen. He's a great guy. He and his staff have done a wonderful job, and they have a nice football team."

Last Friday, quarterback Nathan Garard threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ryland Holt, who holds the school record for all-time touchdown receptions.

The GCMS ground attack produced 250 yards on the ground, including 113 yards and three touchdowns by Jared Trantina.

"Our offense is playing very well. Our line is doing a great job blocking. Nathan (Garard), Jared (Trantina) and Payton (Kean) are doing a great job running and throwing the ball," Allen said. "We keep getting better every week.

"Our defense puts us in a short field, so we have to take advantage of that, and so far, we have. There are a lot of things we need to work to get better at, and we're trying to progressively get better at those things."

Despite its 3-3 record, LeRoy is tied with Fisher for the Heart of Illinois Small Division lead with a 3-0 record in the division.

"LeRoy is a program that is traditionally very good year-in and year-out. It's one of the best-coached teams around," Allen said.

The Panthers are looking for their first non-divisional victory. Following their game against GCMS, they will conclude their regular season with a week-eight game at Heyworth and at home against Fisher. Two wins makes LeRoy eligible for a postseason berth.

"I think there's a lot of good that can come out of this game for us. If we can be competitive, it'll be a big confidence boost for our team," Zeleznik said. "With GCMS's skill level, they're going to expose things that we'll need to shore up, so I think there are a lot of good things that can come out of this game that can help us for the last two weeks. I think it'll be a good measuring stick. We'll continue to learn some things about us and take it from there."

"Their backs are against the wall," Allen added. "This is a must-win for them on their home field, so they're going to be ready for us, and we're going to have to be ready for them. I know they've had a couple of injuries, and that's hampered them. I'm not sure if those guys will be back or not, but traditionally, you'd better strap on your helmet when you play them because LeRoy's going to bring it to you, and it's going to be a physical game, so we'll have to be aware of that."

In a 48-0 win last Friday over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland/Roanoke-Benson, Isaac Nava rushed for four touchdowns for LeRoy, which had 371 yards on the ground while holding FCW to 58 yards of total offense.

Nava led LeRoy with 85 rushing yards in a 26-21 victory in week two over Ridgeview/Lexington. In a 19-14 loss to Eureka in week one, Rodney Kaeb rushed for a team-high 62 yards on 15 carries for the Panthers, with Gabe Bennett and Isaac Nava scoring touchdowns.

"Their offensive line gets off the ball. They're very aggressive," Allen said. "Their quarterback and running backs run the ball hard. They will run a lot with their quarterback, and they'll try to get outside and utilize their speed also."

For the Falcons, this week of practice will be business as usual.

"You have to make sure you're coming up with things during the week in practice to keep the guys focused and keep them motivated," Allen said. "You can't worry about records or anything like that. You have to focus on what we can control. We can control what our kids are learning in practice and during the game. We have to try to get better at what we can do."