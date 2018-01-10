GCMS volleyball wins in two sets over Dwight

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-13, 25-25 Monday over Dwight.

Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (4-9) in kills with five while Emily Clinton and Claire Retherford each had eight aces. Retherford also had a block while Mady Schutte had five assists and Madi Eberle had six digs.

GCMS def. Dwight 25-13, 25-15

At Gibson City

For Dwight, kills: Jordan Schultz 3; aces: Avery Ohlendorf; digs: Schultz 6; assists: Kayla Kodat.

For GCMS (4-9), kills: Jessica Freehill 5; aces: Emily Clinton 8, Claire Retherford 8; blocks: Retherford; digs: Mady Ebele 6; assists: Mady Schutte 5.