IHSA football playoff outlook (after Week 6)

In the IHSA playoff system, 256 teams are chosen to play in the postseason.

After the teams are chosen, they are divided into eight 32-team classes based on enrollment.

If the playoffs were to start today, for instance, schools with enrollments of 300-396 would be placed in Class 2A and schools with enrollments of 397-545 would be placed in Class 3A. GCMS (312) is in 2A after PBL (481) is in 3A.

Champions of conferences with six or more schools and teams with six or more wins are guaranteed a spot. PBL (5-1, 3-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) and Clifton Central (4-2, 3-0) are tied for the conference lead in the SVC.

Meanwhile, GCMS (6-0, 3-0 Heart of Illinois Conference Large) is in sole possession of first place in its conference race.

In the conference race, ties are determined by giving a split title to the appropriate teams. In the IHSA, the conference representative is determined, in the event of a two-team tie, on the basis of head-to-head competition when those teams have played during the regular season.

Three- and four-way ties are broken are broken by eliminating teams according to the following steps. If, after any step is applied, only two teams remain, the head-to-head matchup determined the champion.

-- Most wins in all conference games.

-- Any team that has defeated all the other tied teams.

-- If all tied teams played each other, fewest total points allowed in those games.

-- If all tied teams played each other, highest point differential in those games (from -14 to 14 points in each game).

-- Fewest total points allowed in all conference games.

-- Highest point differential in all conference games (from -14 to 14 points in each game).

-- Most wins in all games.

-- Random drawing by the IHSA office.

Schools with five wins are considered to be “on the bubble", as the IHSA states, for a playoff spot and are chosen based on tiebreaker points determined by the total number of victories compiled by a school’s opponents. GCMS’s opponents, for instance, have won a combined 30 games, giving the Falcons the most tiebreaker points among undefeated Class 2A-classified schools.

PBL’s opponents, meanwhile, have won 28 games, giving the Panthers the second-most tiebreaker points among 5-1 teams.

In the event of a tie between two teams involving opponents’ wins, an additional tiebreaker is put in place in favor of teams with more combined wins of all defeated opponents.

Here is a look at the playoff outlook for Class 2A and Class 3A:

Class 2A

Rank, School W-L Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-0 30 312.00

2. Lanark Eastland-Pearl City 6-0 27 337.00

3. Carthage (Illini West) 6-0 26 332.00

4. Decatur (St. Teresa) 6-0 25 369.60

5. Orion 6-0 25 341.00

6. Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 6-0 24 391.00

7. Chicago (Collins) [Coop] 6-0 24 379.00

8. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 6-0 18 342.00

9. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 5-1 27 367.95

10. Athens 5-1 25 303.00

11. Eldorado 5-1 25 348.00

12. Knoxville 4-2 34 386.00

13. Aledo (Mercer County) 4-2 29 396.00

14. Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) 4-2 28 350.00

15. Chester 4-2 26 329.00

16. Marshall 4-2 26 391.00

17. Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) 4-2 25 342.00

18. Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 4-2 24 377.85

19. Clifton (Central) 4-2 21 354.00

20. Rockford (R. Christian) 4-2 21 379.00

21. Hamilton West Hancock 4-2 18 375.00

22. Downs (Tri-Valley) 3-3 34 346.00

23. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 3-3 31 345.00

24. Oblong [Coop] 3-3 28 384.00

25. Minonk (Fieldcrest) 3-3 27 338.00

26. Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] 3-3 27 300.00

27. Gillespie 3-3 27 376.00

28. Rushville (R.-Industry) 3-3 27 341.00

29. Staunton 3-3 27 380.00

30. Watseka 3-3 26 310.00

31. Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] 3-3 26 318.00

32. Chicago (Harlan) 3-2 26 381.00

33. Tremont 3-3 25 313.00

34. Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] 3-3 22 303.00

35. Nokomis [Coop] 3-3 19 323.00

36. Amboy [A.-LaMoille Coop] 2-4 33 335.00

37. Savanna (West Carroll) 2-4 31 340.00

38. River Grove (Guerin) 2-4 31 324.00

39. Villa Grove/Heritage 2-4 30 366.00

40. Manlius (Bureau Valley) 2-4 30 351.00

41. Fithian (Oakwood) 2-4 30 304.00

42. Shelbyville 2-4 29 323.00

43. Auburn 2-4 28 393.00

44. McLeansboro (Hamilton County) 2-4 28 375.00

45. Johnston City 2-4 28 345.00

46. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 2-4 28 310.00

47. El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 2-4 27 356.00

48. Red Bud 2-4 26 376.00

49. Sciota Bushnell-West Prairie 2-4 25 386.00

Class 3A

Rank, School W-L Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment

1. Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] 6-0 30 474.00

2. Beardstown 6-0 28 449.00

3. DuQuoin (H.S.) 6-0 25 451.00

4. Lisle (Sr.) 6-0 24 480.00

5. Fairfield 6-0 24 426.00

6. Byron 6-0 24 470.00

7. Farmington 6-0 24 445.00

8. Vandalia 6-0 24 429.00

9. Carlinville 6-0 24 450.00

10. Monticello 6-0 24 527.00

11. Chicago (Dunbar) 5-1 28 439.00

12. Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 5-1 28 481.00

13. Eureka 5-1 26 517.00

14. Williamsville 5-1 25 467.00

15. Pana (H.S.) 5-1 25 399.00

16. West Frankfort (Frankfort) 5-1 24 491.00

17. Monmouth (M.-Roseville) 5-1 23 530.00

18. Nashville 5-1 22 399.00

19. Chicago (Clark) 4-2 33 542.00

20. Spring Valley (Hall) 4-2 28 437.00

21. Poplar Grove (North Boone) 4-2 26 503.00

22. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 4-2 26 467.00

23. Greenville 4-2 26 524.00

24. Champaign (St. Thomas More) 4-2 26 440.55

25. Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 4-2 25 510.00

26. Chicago (Urban Prep/Englewood) 4-2 25 520.00

27. Oneida Mid-County 4-2 25 424.00

28. Newton 4-2 24 456.00

29. Seneca 3-3 31 456.00

30. Mt. Carmel 3-3 30 473.00

31. Chicago (Urban Prep/West) 3-3 29 426.00

32. Wilmington 3-3 28 465.00

33. Herscher 3-3 28 527.00

34. Princeton 3-3 28 529.00

35. Virden (North Mac) 3-3 27 429.00

36. Pleasant Plains 3-3 27 420.00

37. New Berlin [Coop] 3-3 27 439.00

38. Winnebago 3-3 27 454.00

39. Rock Island (Alleman) 3-3 26 440.00

40. Peru (St. Bede) 3-3 25 448.80

41. Pinckneyville 3-3 25 433.00

42. Dwight [Coop] 3-3 24 433.00

43. Peotone 3-3 22 493.00

44. Westmont 3-3 10 437.00

45. Harrisburg 2-4 35 545.00

46. Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 2-4 30 477.00

47. Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] 2-4 28 483.00

48. Oregon 2-4 28 422.00

49. Alton (Marquette) 2-4 27 412.00