PBL, Clifton Central football teams seek to take lead in SVC race

PAXTON -- So far, the Sangamon Valley Conference race has gone the way Brian Spooner, Clifton Central's head football coach, predicted.

Going into Friday's 7 p.m. game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, both teams are undefeated in the SVC.

"When I was asked who I thought would be the best team in the conference, I thought it would be PBL, hands down. I thought PBL probably had the most coming back, and that they would be the team to beat, and the rest of us would be fighting for position behind PBL for the third, fourth and fifth spots, and I wasn't too far off with my predictions," Spooner said.

"I thought we had an edge because I felt like the athletes we have in our program would be able to do some things that, maybe, some of the other teams couldn't, and I think that's also proven to be true."

Both PBL and Clifton Central are 3-0 in the conference while Seneca (3-3, 2-2 SVC) and Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (3-3, 2-2) are tied for third place and Watseka (3-3, 1-2) is in fifth place.

"I think we're right about where I thought we'd be," Spooner said. "This is a big game. We talk about it every year at the beginning of the season -- everybody's goal is to win the conference because it gives you an automatic big into the playoffs. The winner of this game will more than likely going to earn the title. Whoever wins this is in. That's the way we're looking at it right now."

If the Panthers win the SVC title, it will be their third championship in four years.

"I know Clifton. I know their coaches -- they're very similar to us in the fact that they go into a season with the conference (title) as a goal, and so do we. It's just going to be a special game, and a fun game," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

"We have a lot of respect for Clifton and their football program. They just always had a football program. They're well-coached. I know the conference (title) is something they strive for, and something we strive for. It should be a lot of fun."

Last year, Clifton Central defeated PBL 27-7 in week three. The Panthers would go on to win their remaining six regular-season games to reach the playoffs and went 4-1 in the conferene, but the Comets won the SVC title with a 5-0 conference record.

The Comets and Panthers have combined to win the last five SVC titles as Clifton Central won the championship in 2013, 2014 and 2017 while PBL won it in 2015 and 2016.

"I would assume that last year, we were the favorites because we had a lot of kids coming back. A lot of them had started since they were sophomores, so I think everybody in the conference knew that we were going to be pretty tough to play last year. When those kids all graduated, I think people kind of wrote us off a little bit, but one of the things we say around here is that tradition doesn't graduate, and I'm sure coach Graham at PBL would say pretty much the same thing," Spooner said.

"The expectation is that you go there and are basically competing every Friday night for that conference championship. Some teams want to have that opportunity, but I think, really, that over the past few years, we and PBL kind of had that higher expectation that the conference championship stays with us, and that's why you've seen that dominance, or whatever you want to call it, between the two teams in the conference."

The Panthers (5-1 overall) can clinch their fifth straight playoff berth with a win on Friday.

"I know that a lot of teams strive for the five wins to be eligible, and I can guarantee you that Clifton's expectations are higher than that. They do have the extra motivation of (trying to get) playoff eligibility, and we understand that. With all that aside, we're not going to sit here and dwell on that," Graham said.

"We just have to focus on the things we can control and the things we can work on in practice and get to work this week. For us, It's going to be important that we have a good week of practice. We have to focus on this week. There's no other thing that we should be focusing on than the Friday night game, as I'm sure they are, too."

Clifton Central (4-2 overall) needs a win to be eligible for a postseason berth.

" I think a lot of people kind of counted us out, especially with the big senior class we had last year, but I'm proud of these kids and how they worked," Spooner said. "The fact that they put themselves in this position is a tribute to them."

***

The Panthers go into Friday's contest on a five-game winning streak. They handed nonconference opponent Salt Fork their first loss of the season via 51-27 score last Friday.

"We continue to improve. We had a few mistakes on Friday, but we came out and executed early and well," Graham said. "I think we are continuing to improve, and we'll just see. We'll have to have a good week this week because it's a big game."

Senior running back T.J. Jones scored four touchdowns during last Friday. So far this season, he has rushed for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns on 94 carries.

"Obviously, when they're on offense, we have to stop T.J. Jones," Spooner said. "I think the offense really kind of runs through him. He's a big, strong, physical kid. He runs very hard, and he has really good speed. We're going to have to get as many people to the ball as possible when we're on defense and make sure we don't give up a big play.

"I think that's what has hurt teams this year -- allowing him to get going early and giving him the confidence, and the offensive line the confidence, that they can do the things that they want to do. He has proven to be an all-conference caliber running back. He's probably the best running back in the conference to date. We're going to have our work cut out for us."

As a team, PBL tallied six rushing touchdowns against Salt Fork. The Panthers' ground attack has gained 1,494 yards.

Defensively, 255-pound senior Jake Rich, 220-pound defensive end Austin Gooden and 200-pound linebackers Andrew Swanson have helped lead a unit that held three opponents to single-digit scores during the Panthers' five-game winning streak.

"It seems like they're pretty big on both sides of the ball. We haven't seen a team this big since early in the year, when we played Georgetown-Ridge Farm, which was part of the problem with them," Spooner said. "Even Herscher was big up front."

Last Friday, the PBL defense forced four turnovers against Salt Fork, including three during a first half in which the Panthers shut out the Storm through the first 23 minutes.

"The kids are buying into things we do and the things we change from week to week," Graham said. "We make adjustments week to week according to the teams that we're playing. Our kids have really bought into that and have become students of that."

***

The Comets are on a four-game winning streak after losing 20-6 to Georgetown-Ridge Farm and 17-8 to Herscher.

"Both teams are hitting their strides at the right time and playing very well," Spooner said. "I think it could be one of those games where whoever has the ball last could be the winner. It could also come down to a key defensive play to determine the winner. I think we match up pretty well. It could be a hard-fought battle."

Clifton Central's loss to G-RF included a Buffaloes score on their first drive, which included 17 plays drive and ate 8-9 minutes off the clock.

"Defensively, we just didn't get after it well enough. Emotionally, we didn't recover from that first drive, and it just kind of carried over. We started getting some stuff going offensively, but we shot ourselves in the foot and made some silly mistakes. It was just one of those deals where we needed a game under our belt to kind of figure out what we needed to do to get better."

Herscher, a team in 33rd place in the IHSA Class 3A playoff outlook, would go on to be 3-3 after beating Clifton Central

"It was a pretty good team," Spooner said. "They're a lot bigger than us, obviously. We played a lot better, and we actually had a chance to win that game, but we fell just a little short."

The slow start was expected, as the Comets went into the 2018 season with only two starters returning from last year's squad -- senior wide receiver/defensive back Canyon Burrow and junior lineman Caleb Toberman.

"Other than that, most of these kids who are playing right now were either on the junior varsity and/or didn't get a whole lot of playing time because we were so senior-heavy last year," Spooner said. "We graduated a big senior class last year.

"It took a little time to figure out where we were and to find our team identity. Those two games proved to be, if nothing else, very valuable experience in terms of playing games."

Sophomore Jay lemenager went 19-for-33 passing with 215 yards and a touchdown in the Comets' loss to Herscher, with fellow sophomore Chandler Burrow catching eight passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

"Being a sophomore starting quarterback is not easy, but I think (Jay) has responded really well. The one thing that has helped him is that he is surrounded by some pretty good athletes to throw the ball to, and our offensive line has gotten better as the year has gone on. The combination of those two things has helped him mature as a sophomore. He's had some really big games. He's been really consistent. His poise has been pretty exceptional for a kid that age, and he has taken some good shots," Spooner said.

"He has the ability to take some pounding, and he has not been afraid to run the football, either, which I think has made him even more dangerous because, if a quarterback is not very mobile and they just sit back in the pocket, they have to find somebody open. Jay moves pretty well in the pocket. He's able to make some quick decisions and quick throws, and he's also able to run with the ball, which has made him that much more dangerous, which has helped us a team a whole lot more."

In last Friday's 46-14 win over Watseka, Lemenager ran for three touchdowns and completed a 20-yard scoring toss to sophomore Jacob Shoven.

"I think he has gained a lot of confidence. We knew the athlete that he was, but he has really improved and played well. I'm impressed," Graham said.

***

The Comets' winning streak started with a 44-7 victory in week three over Westville.

"We got on a roll with Westville in week three, and we've kind of been on a roll ever since," Spooner said. "I think we figured out what our team identity is, and it has really helped a lot."

The Comets' defense had four sacks in their win over Westville.

"Defensively, we're playing a lot better, and offensively, we've figured out what we're good at, and I think our kids have bought into that and have really worked hard at making it work," Spooner said.

"Since the first week of the year, they've obviously continued to improve every week," Graham added. "They continued to improve throughout the year. I was really impressed with their execution. They execute really well and don't make mistakes, and they're playing well."

With Lemenager under center and a rushing attack that includes sophomore Garrett Graham and junior Dane Thorne, along with the Burrows, Clifton Central has scored at least 42 points in each of its wins so far this season.

"They do a lot of good things. They execute really well. They have some big guys up front. They're diverse," Graham said. "Lemenager can throw it, and then they've got some guys who can run the ball. They share the ball. There's not one kid you can focus on. They distribute the ball around. They've got a lot of different guys who can catch it. They've got a multitude of runners who can carry the ball for them."

Still, Spooner said, his team has room for improvement.

"We're going to have to make sure we eliminate our physical and mental mistakes against PBL. We saw a couple of drives that stalled deep in their end because we shot ourselves in the foot with a holding call or a missed block or something else," Spooner said.

"We just really can't afford to do those types of things against a team that's as good as PBL because they're going to make you pay for that. We're going to have to execute and be nearly perfect to have a chance to win this game. We'll see how our kids respond. I think we'll have a good week of preparation and do the best we can to minimize those things and play our best."

PBL FOOTBALL SEASON STATS

PASSING

Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs

Gunner Belt 27-56-683-9-3

Gavin Coplea 2-27-11-9-3

TEAM 29-83-694-9-6

RUSHING

Name Car.-yds.-TDs

T.J. Jones 94-917-11

Kyle Poll 53-253-2

Gavin Coplea 23-142-2

Gunner Belt 31-93-1

Hunter Anderson 11-56-0

Keyn Humes 4-28-1

Drake Schrodt 2-5-0

TEAM 218-1,494-17

RECEIVING

Name Rec.-yds.-TDs

Mason Ecker 11-329-4

Tristan Hauersperger 3-126-2

Austin Gooden 6-108-1

Keyn Humes 3-48-1

Kyle Poll 1-31-1

Hunter Anderson 1-30-0

Gunner Belt 2-11-0

Drake Schrodt 1-11-0

TEAM 28-694-9

INTERCEPTIONS

Name INTs

Tristan Hauersperger 2

Mason Ecker 2

Kyle Poll 2

Austin Gooden 1

Chase Elson 1

TEAM 8

FORCED FUMBLES

Name FFs

Dalton Busboom 2

TEAM 3

TACKLES

Name Tack.-TFL-Sacks

Austin Gooden 29-6.5-1

Dalton Busboom 26-8-0

Andrew Swanson 26-1.5-0

Tristan Hauersperger 19.5-1.5-0

Mason Ecker 18-2-0

Gunner Belt 12.5-0-0

Jake Rich 16-3-0

Hunter Anderson 15.5-5-0

Kyle Poll 14.5-3.5-0

Alex Rueck 11-3-0

Luke Cowan 11-2.5-0

Keyn Humes 10-0-0

T.J. Jones 8-4-0

Chase Elson 7-0.5-0

Clayton Robidoux 5-1.5-0

Jalen Hutchcraft 3.5-0.5-0

Calvin Foster 3-0-0

Christian Denam 2.5-0-0

Drake Schrodt 2-0-0

Riley Cuppernell 2-0-0

Jarred Gronsky 1-0-0

Tanner Bowen 1-0-0

Drew Diesburg 0.5-0-0

Evan Bristle 0.5-0-0

TEAM 245-43-1