PBL Junior HIgh School student helps Illinois FC U12 girls team win tournament title

CHAMPAIGN -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6th grader Natalie Bunag and her Illinois Football Club age 12-and-under girls team won their division's championship at the Illinois FC Fall Cup tournament last weekend.

After wins against Northwind SC (6-2) and FC Peoria (3-0) on Saturday, a tie against Impact FC (2-2) Sunday morning put Illinois FC in the championship match Sunday afternoon against Peoria FC in a rematch of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams.

The championship match had Illinois FC up 2-0 at the half. Illinois FC scored one more before Peoria FC answered with a two-goal sequence narrowing Illinois FC's lead to one at 3-2.

Bunag put Illinois FC back up by two scoring a goal off a free kick just outside Peoria's penalty area to the right, squeezing the shot over and through the goalkeeper's fingertips.

Peoria FC answered with one more goal before Bunag scored the final goal of the game, again off of a free kick just outside the penalty area to the right, but closer to the base line, this time powering it through the keeper's legs.

The championship ended with Illinois FC winning 5-3.