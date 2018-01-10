PBL volleyball defeats Fisher in two sets, to host tournament

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team showed little, if any, signs of rust as it won 25-10, 25-13 over Fisher on Monday.

The Panthers were playing their first match in a full week due to the school hosting its homecoming week.

“You never know how you’re going to perform after taking a whole week off of matches, but I think we came out and handled our side," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. "We communicated a lot better than we have been, so I’m pleased with the effort.”

Addison Oyer -- who finished the match with a team-high eight kills -- recorded a kill to give PBL (13-7) a 2-1 lead early in game one. After Fisher took a 4-3 lead, Oyer tallied another kill to tie the game before the Panthers took the lead for good at 7-4.

After the Bunnies sided out, Lexi Johnson -- who had five kills, one block and one dig at the match's end -- recorded a kill to make the score 9-5.

The Panthers recorded a sideout to extend their lead to 10-6 and start a 5-0 run that made the score 14-6. Johnson recorded a block and a kill and Jasmine Miles -- who had one kill and one block -- had a block during that run before an Oyer kill made the score 16-8 and a block by Jade Miles made the score 23-10 as part of a 7-0 run with which PBL ended game one.

“I think we controlled our side, for the most part. We made a couple of errors, but we didn’t let that accumulate," Stalowy said. "We pushed points.”

In the first set, PBL earned 10 of its 25 points, according to Stalowy's statistics. In the second set, the Panthers had 14 earned points.

“We were looking for improvement in that second set, so I’m pleased with the team win tonight," Stalowy said.

An ace by Makayla Klann -- who had one ace and three digs -- gave PBL its first point of the second game before three kills by Oyer helped the Panthers extend their early lead to 6-2.

Another kill by Oyer followed by an ace by Jolee Hastings -- who had one ace and one dig -- made the score 9-3. A kill by Brooke Walder -- who had a kill and a dig -- made the score 12-5.

After the Bunnies went on a 3-0 run, PBL sided out and scored another point to extend its lead to 14-8. Both teams exchanged sideouts before an ace by Emily Adwell -- who had one ace -- made the score 17-0.

A kill by Oyer capped a 5-0 run that extended PBL's lead to 22-11. Mackenzie Bruns -- who had two kills and one block -- then recorded a kill to score the Panthers 25th, and match-clinching, point.

Abbie Schmidt had 10 assists, one kill and six digs while Makenna Klann had one ace, Katelyn Crabb had five digs, Madi Peden had four digs and Maria Lemenager had three digs.

The Panthers are hosting their annual PBL Volleyball Classic tournament on Wednesday and Saturday, with Cissna Park, Monticello and Prairie Central among its newest participants.

The Panthers will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Milford on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. On Saturday, they will face Monticello at 11 a.m. before playing against defending tournament champion Lexington at 2 p.m.

Seventh-place and fifth-place matches will take place at 3 p.m. later that Saturday, with third-place and championship matches to follow at 4 p.m.

“The tournament is going to be tough this year," Stalowy said. "We have new teams joining us. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be some good volleyball. It’s postseason month, so we need to get challenged, so hopefully, this week, we can play hard and find our way to that championship match on Saturday.”

PBL def. Fisher 25-10, 25-13

At Paxton

For PBL (13-7), kills: Addison Oyer 8, Lexi Johnson 5; Mackenzie Bruns 2, Jasmine Miles, Abbie Schmidt, Brooke Walder; ace: Emily Edwell; Makayla Klann, Jolee Hastings; blocks: Jade Miles, Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns, Jasmine Miles; digs: Schmidt 6, Katelyn Crabb 5, Madi Peden 4 Makayla Klann 3, Maria Lemenager 3, Walder, Hastings, Johnson; assists: Schmidt 10, Makenna Klann 3.

PBL VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC

At Paxton

Blue Pool (at PBL High School gym) -- PBL, Lexington, Monticello, Milford, GCMS.

Gold Pool (at PBL Junior High School gym) -- Cissna Park, Prairie Central, Rantoul, Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3

GCMS vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.

Rantoul vs. Cissna Park, 5 p.m.

Monticello vs. Milford, 6 p.m.

Rantoul vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

GCMS vs. PBL, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West vs. Cissna Park, 7 p.m.

PBL vs. Milford, 8 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 6

Lexington vs. Monticello, 9 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Prairie Central, 9 a.m.

Milford vs. Lexington, 10 a.m.

Prairie Central vs. Rantoul, 10 a.m.

Monticello vs. PBL, 11 a.m.

Cissna Park vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 11 a.m.

Milford vs. GCMS, noon

Prairie Cenral vs. Iroquois West, noon

Lexington vs. GCMS, 1 p.m.

Iroquois West vs. Rantoul, 1 p.m.

PBL vs. Lexington, 2 p.m.

Cissna Park vs. Prairie Central, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Blue vs. No. 3 Gold (at PBL High School), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Gold vs. No. 4 Blue (at PBL Junior High School), 3 p.m.

No. 1 Blue vs. No. 1 Gold (at PBL High School), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Gold vs. No. 2 Blue (at PBL Junior High School), 4 p.m.