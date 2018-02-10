GCMS boys golf wins IHSA Class 1A regional title

DANVILLE -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won the IHSA Class 1A Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Regional championship on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The Falcons carded a 345 while Danville Scholarman shot a 349 for second place.

Connor Birky led GCMS with a score of 75 while Matt Hunt shot an 87, Cole Maxey shot a 91 and Bryce Boundy shot a 92 to complete the Falcons' team score. Braden Roesch (105) and Connor Engel (113) also participated for GCMS.

The Falcons will compete in the Danville Schlarman Sectional, which will take place on Monday at Danville Country Club in Danville.

BOYS

Class 1A

BISMARCK-HENNING-ROSSVILLE-ALVIN REGIONAL

Team scores

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 345; 2. Danville Schlarman, 349; 3. Oakwood, 368; 4. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 390; 5. Salt Fork, 401; 6. Westville, 411; 7. Fisher, 415; 8. Cissna Park, 424.

Advancing teams

GCMS -- Connor Birky, 75; Matt Hunt, 87; Cole Maxey, 91; Braden Roesch, 105; Bryce Boundy, 92; Connor Engel, 113.

Schlarman -- Gabe Huddleston, 79; Mark Lucas, 88; Rance Bryant, 91; Jeff Christison, 91; Jack Girouard, 100; Andy Craig, 109.

Oakwood -- Logan Hoshauer, 81; Ryan Hicks, 91; Reed Sperry, 94; Travis Goodner, 102; Seth Halls, 128.

Advancing individuals

Duane Nelson (Urbana University) 73; Nick Pinter (Westville) 74; Payton Grimsley (SJ-O) 83; Kevin Clapp (BHRA) 84; Izaiah Lusk (BHRA) 86; Noah Eyman (St. Thomas More) 87; Jake Kerns (Fisher) 88; Adam Rose (SJ-O) 95; Sam Pratt (SF) 96.