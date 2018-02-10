GCMS volleyball loses to Lexington in two sets

LEXINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-22 to Lexington.

Claire Retherford had three kills, two blocks and two aces for GCMS (4-10, 1-8 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Payton Allen also had two aces along with eight service points, Madi Eberle had 13 digs and Mady Schutte had six assists.

At Lexington

For GCMS (4-10, 1-8), kills: Claire Retherford 3; aces: Payton Allen 2, Retherford 2; blocks: Retherford 2; digs: Madi Eberle 13; assists: Mady Schutte 6; service points: Allen 8.