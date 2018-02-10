PBL 7th-grade girls basketball defeats Tri-Point 23-5

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 23-5 Monday over Tri-Point.

Bailey Bruns had 11 points for PBL while Bailey Luebchow had six points, Jordyn Goss had four points and Brooke Kleinert had two points.

"All of the girls played a wonderful game last night. We implemented a new defense last night and the girls really adjusted very well. In fact in the first half of the game the other team didn't score and several of our points were on steals that became easy layups," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said.

"I was very pleased with everyone's effort and positivity on and off the court. They continue to grow as young ladies as well as basketball players. It is wonderful to see them encouraging one another and complimenting one another. If we can continue with the hard work and positive attitudes these girls will have a fantastic season."

7th-grade girls

PBL 23, Tri-Point 5

TP 0 0 2 3 -- 5

PBL 5 8 6 4 -- 23

Tri-Point

Abrie Dyrby 0-1-1, Adrianna Hummel 1-0-2, Millie Ruiz 1-0-2. Totals 2-1-5.

PBL

Jordyn Goss 2-0-4, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Madi Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 2-2-6, Bailey Bruns 5-1-11, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 10-3-23.