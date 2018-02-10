PBL eighth-grade girls basketball defeats Tri-Point 21-19

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 21-19 Monday over Tri-Point.

Losa Suaava led PBL with 10 points while Emily Robidoux had seven points and Kate Wilson and Trixie Johnson each had two points.

"What a great defensive battle by both teams last night. I couldn't have asked for more out of my team last night. Trixie Johnson and Losa Suaava were able to hold their top two players to nine and six points. Trixie just keeps getting better and better on the defensive end, she is able to shut down the other teams best offensive player every game," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said.

"The rest of the team did a great job on help side defense to not allow them to get wide open layups. Our offense struggled in their first half against their man-to-man defense, so we had to make some adjustments at half time and they paid off. Losa's eight points in the second half followed by a big shot by Kate Wilson in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 18 were big momentum changers in the game.

"Emily Robidoux then made a huge three pointer with less than a minute to go in the game to put us up by three. Tri-Point then drove to the middle of the lane and was fouled to send their best free-throw shooter to the line for a one-and one and she made the front end and step over the line on the second.

"We were able to run out the clock without them getting the ball back to secure the win. What an exciting game for the girls and the fans."

The Panthers are now 3-0 in the Twin County Conference and 4-1 overall. They travel to Fisher on Thursday.

8th-grade girls

PBL 21, Tri-Point 19

TP 4 6 1 12 -- 19

PBL 4 2 4 11 -- 21

Tri-Point

Adrie Dyrby 1-0-2, Adrianna Hummel 0-0-0, Millie Ruizz 0-0-0, Tessa Heinkel 1-0-2, Kyra Cathcart 2-5-9, Dakota Jurley 0-0-0, Jade Ruder 0-0-0, Kamryn Shifflet 3-0-6. Totals 7-5-19.

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 1-0-2, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 5-0-10, Emily Robidoux 3-0-7, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0. Totals 10-0-21.

3-pointers -- PBL (Robidoux).