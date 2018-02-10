PBL Junior High School cross country hosts invite

PAXTON -- Trixie Johnson of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team finished 10th with a time of 13:12 in the seventh- through eighth-grade girls' race at the PBL Invite held Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Alexis Putnam finished 15th with a time of 13:35, followed by Mackenzie Swan (20th, 13:57), Brooke Kleinert (61st, 15:59.5) and Emmalee Harding (89th, 17:35).

Sam Bice (28th, 12:36) led PBL in the seventh- through eighth-grade boys' race, followed by teammates Landen Barfield (40th, 13:05), Ethan Donaldson (43rd, 13:14), Christian Deck (64th, 13:57), Noah Steiner (68th, 14:08), Chase Ratcliff (72nd, 14:17.5), Peyton James (73rd, 14:18) and Tyson Franckey (126th, 16:42).

Isaiah Busby finished 10th in the fifth- through sixth-grade boys' race with a time of 13:43 while A.J. Anderson finished 77th with a time of 18:51.

Sydney Pickens finished 11th with a time of 14:51 in the fifth- through sixth-grade girls' race, followed by teammates Tanner Graham (13th, 14:54), Grace McCoy (30th, 16:12), Taylor Daniels (41st, 16:43), Natalie Bunag (78th, 19:51), Elizabeth Megson (84th, 20:30) and Sam Hewerdine (85th, 20:31).

JUNIOR HIGH

PBL INVITE

7TH-, 8TH-GRADE BOYS

Top individuals

1. William Bender (Shelbyville) 11:19; 2. Cooper Carson (Edison) 11:31; 3. Peter Smith (St. John) 11:41; 4. Payton Wendell (Jefferson) 11:48; 5. Cooper Sweet (Edison) 11:51; 6. Alex Mercer (Edison) 12:02; 7. Teo Chemla (Uni High) 12:02.5; 8. Ryan Forlines (Shelbyville) 12:03; 9. Sam Good (Jefferson) 12:03.5; 10. Shachar Barkalifa (Edison) 12:05.

PBL results -- 28. Sam Bice, 12:36; 40. Landen Barfield, 13:05; 43. Ethan Donaldson, 13:14; 64. Christian Deck, 13:57; 68. Noah Steiner, 14:08; 72. Chase Ratcliff, 14:17.5; 73. Peyton James, 14:18; 126. Tyson Franckey, 16:42.

7TH-, 8TH-GRADE GIRLS

Top individuals

1. Gabriella Moreman (North Ridge) 11:43; 2. Kate Ahmari (Uni High) 12:11; 3. Kiersten White (Manhattan) 12:32; 4. Brooklynn Sweikar (Jefferson) 12:36; 5. Aleigha Garrison (Judah) 12:39; 6. Kyla Canales (Edison) 12:43; 7. Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 12:56; 8. Sidney Marquie (Nash) 13:04; 9. Caroline White (Shelbyville) 10. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 13:12.

Other PBL results -- 15. Alexis Putnam, 13:35; 20. Mackenzie Swan, 13:57; 61. Brooke Kleinert, 15:59.5; 89. Emmalee Harding, 17:35.

5TH-, 6TH-GRADE BOYS

Top individuals

1. Jake Geissler (Jefferson) 12:29; 2. Bruce Tang (Next Generation) 13:00; 3. Kelton Logan (Shelbyville) 13:02. 4. Ronald Baker (Edison) 13:10; 5. Tucker Kull (Shelbyville) 13:12; 6. Grady Ogden (Shelbyville) 13:15; 7. Jacob Perry (Monticello) 13:26; 8. Will Nohren (Shelbyville) 13:37; 9. Tyler Oatman (Knights) 13:42; 10. Isaiah Busby (PBL) 13:43.

Other PBL results -- 77. A.J. Anderson, 18:51.

5TH-, 6TH-GRADE GIRLS

Top individuals

1. Kaylee Sweikar (Jefferson) 13:22; 2. Katie Nohren (Shelbyville) 13:51; 3. Izzy Buldak (Edison) 14:00; 4. Elizabeth Reed (Shelbyville) 14:06; 5. Maisie Kull (Shelbyville) 14:11; 6. Josie Potter (St. John) 14:24; 7. Anna Winkel (Nash) 14:34; 8. Alice Swanson (Monticello) 14:36; 9. Julia Bilsbury (Edison) 14:43; 10. Briley Schutt (Shelbyville) 14:50.

PBL results -- 11. Sydney Pickens, 14:51; 13. Tanner Graham, 14:54; 30. Grace McCoy, 16:12; 41. Taylor Daniels, 16:43; 78. Natalie Bunag, 19:51; 84. Elizabeth Megson, 20:30; 85. Sam Hewerdine, 20:31.