Rantoul/PBL golfers advance to IHSA Class 2A sectional round

RANTOUL -- Three members of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team advanced to the IHSA Class 2A sectional round.

Trey VanWinkle, Noah Shields and Chase Moore carded 80, 81 and 82, respectively, in the IHSA Class 2A Rantoul Regional to earn three of the 10 advancing individual spots.

The three Eagles will compete in the Lincoln Sectional on Monday.

Class 2A

RANTOUL REGIONAL

Team scores

1. Bloomington Central Catholic, 316; 2. Bloomington, 320; 3. Champaign Central, 327; 4. Champaign Centennial, 332; 5. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 334; 6. Monticello, 345; 7. Mahomet-Seymour, 358; 8. Danville, 413; 9. Urbana, 423.

Advancing teams

Central Catholic -- Parker Wisdom, 76; Tommy Nelson, 80; Ben Winslow, 80; Ryan Sokol, 80; Cory Hundman, 80; Sean Rubey, 85.

Bloomington -- TJ Barger, 76; Caden Burns, 79; Jacob Barger, 82; Jacob Sutton, 83; Nolan Rink, 89, Brady Neuhaus, 89.

Champaign Central -- Justin McCoy, 76; George Rodawig, 81; Sam Watts, 84; Evan Czys, 86; Harry Bodine, 90; Jack Born 90.

Advancing individuals

Luke Stringer (Monticello) 76; Thomas Green (Centennial) 79; Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 80; Noah Shields (RPBL) 81; Chase Moore (RPBL) 82; Damien McMullen (Centennial) 82; Jack Stickels (Centennial) 83; Tanner Buehnerkemper (Monticello) 86; Matt Horner (Urbana) 86; Brandon Collins (Mahomet-Seymour) 87.