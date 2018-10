Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker (6) celebrates after breaking up a scoreless tie with a header for a goal in the Bunnies’ 2-0 shutout victory over Blue Ridge on Wednesday. Voelker had one goal on the day.

Photo by: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record

FISHER — Graham Voelker and Caleb Bleich both scored goals for the victorious Bunnies (17-2-1) in their final regular season match as Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won 2-0 Wednesday over Blue Ridge.

Goalkeeper Ethan Kasper had five saves.



Fisher/GCMS 2, Blue Ridge 0

Blue Ridge 0 0 —0

Fisher/GCMS 1 1 —2

First half: Fisher/GCMS — Voelker (Ricks)

Second half: Fisher/GCMS — Bleich (Kasper)