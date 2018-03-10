GCMS girls golf advances to IHSA Class 1A sectionals after third-place finish in regionals

RANTOUL -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team earned a trip to the IHSA Class 1A sectional round.

The Falcons shot a 376 for third place in Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A Mahomet-Seymour Regional, held at Brookhill Golf Course in Rantoul, while St. Thomas More won the regional championship with a score of 336 and Tri-Valley finished second with a score of 375.

Shannon Spangler shot a 76 to lead GCMS while Abby Spiller had a score of 93, Katie Kamman shot a 100 and Megan Moody carded a 103.

Katie Johnson (107) and Hattie Parsons (119) each participated as well for the Falcons, who will compete in the Auburn Sectional on Monday.

GIRLS

Class 1A

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL

At Brookhill Golf Course, Rantoul

Team scores

1. St. Thomas More, 336; 2. Tri-Valley, 375; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 376; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 398; 5. LeRoy, 432; 6. Blue Ridge, 508.

Advancing teams

St. Thomas More -- Alaina Bowie, 74; Mia Kirby, 87; Sammy Miller, 87; Brooke Erhard, 88; Maeve Kirby, 91; Cassie To, 92.

Tri-Valley -- Lauren Shively, 91; Alexandria Jones, 93; Paige Fitzgerald, 94; Sydney Nelson, 97; Whitney Leipold, 112.

GCMS -- Shannon Spangler, 76; Abby Spiller, 97; Katie Kamman, 100; Megan Moody, 103; Katie Johnson, 107; Hattie Parsons, 119.

Advancing individuals

Jillian Sparks (Cornerstone) 81; Emma Winterland (Cornerstone) 83; Sidney Hood (Fisher) 83; Anna Duden (Armstrong) 95; Allison Tucker (BHRA) 95; Sarah Amjad (MS) 95; Emma Yates (MS) 96; Emma Amjad (MS) 98; Karly Cox (Westville) 103; Lynsee Clow (LeRoy) 103.