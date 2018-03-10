GCMS tennis loses 5-4 to Watseka on senior night

Senior members of the GCMS tennis team pose for a photo during senior-night festivities at Tuesday's match against Watseka.

GIBSON CITY -- Watseka beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-4, with Kelsie Rabideau, Madison Crouch and Emily Zhao winning in singles for Watseka. Jessica Mueller and Summer Roesch each won in singles for GCMS's tennis team on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Mueller defeated Brianna Hanners 8-4 and Paige Shelton defeated Alaina Neiman 8-0.

"Although we weren't able to bring home a team win in a very close match with Watseka, the seniors and their teammates played some outstanding tennis," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.

Mueller/Shelton lost 9-7 in a doubles match while Alayna Miller lost 8-5 to Kelsie Rabideau. Miller and Katie Quinley were then defeated in their doubles match 8-3.

"However, many of their games went to deuce," Petersen said.

Roesch defeated Bailie Rabideau 8-1 and then went on with her double's partner Payton Beach to defeat Morales/B. Rabideau 8-5.

"We were very proud of our seniors tonight as they played with intensity and grit and never gave up throughout their matches," Petersen said. "They will be missed next year for sure."

We now will start getting ready for our upcoming sectionals on Oct. 12.