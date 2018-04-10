Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Volleyball

GCMS volleyball wins 25-15, 25-17 over LeRoy

Thu, 10/04/2018 - 9:21pm | The Ford County Record
GCMS's Claire Retherford (12) celebrates senior night prior to Thursday's match against LeRoy.
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-15, 25-17 over LeRoy on Thursday.
 
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (5-12, 2-8 Heart of Illinois Conference) with eight kills and seven aces while Lindsey Heinz had three blocks, Madi Eberle had nine digs and Mady Schutte had 17 assists. 
 
Claire Retherford, GCMS's lone senior, had six kills, two aes and two digs as she celebrated senior night on Thursday.
 
GCMS def. LeRoy 25-15, 25-17
At Gibson City
For LeRoy, kills: Kiera Spratl 3; aces: Lexi Kilmartin 2; assists: Megan Clauneh 6; digs: Morgan Shreves 9.
For GCMS (5-12, 2-8), kills: Jessica Freehill 8, Claire Retherford 6; aces: Freehill 7, Retherford 2; blocks: Lindsey Heinz 3; digs: Madi Eberle 9, Retherford 2; assists: Mady Schutte 17.
