GCMS volleyball wins 25-15, 25-17 over LeRoy

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-15, 25-17 over LeRoy on Thursday.

Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (5-12, 2-8 Heart of Illinois Conference) with eight kills and seven aces while Lindsey Heinz had three blocks, Madi Eberle had nine digs and Mady Schutte had 17 assists.

Claire Retherford, GCMS's lone senior, had six kills, two aes and two digs as she celebrated senior night on Thursday.

At Gibson City

For LeRoy, kills: Kiera Spratl 3; aces: Lexi Kilmartin 2; assists: Megan Clauneh 6; digs: Morgan Shreves 9.

For GCMS (5-12, 2-8), kills: Jessica Freehill 8, Claire Retherford 6; aces: Freehill 7, Retherford 2; blocks: Lindsey Heinz 3; digs: Madi Eberle 9, Retherford 2; assists: Mady Schutte 17.