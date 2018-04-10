Host Panthers start PBL Volleyball Classic with wins over GCMS, Milford

Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Wednesday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against Milford.

PAXTON -- It took five sets, three of which were decided by five points or less, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda started play in the PBL Volleyball Classic with two wins on Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-20, 25-13, before claiming a three-set victory -- via 16-25, 25-21, 15-12 score -- over Milford.

“We pulled off two wins. Kudos to those two teams because I think, whatever their coaches are doing in both of these programs is working for them," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said.

PBL def. GCMS 25-20, 25-13

The Falcons started game one with a 3-1 lead thanks to kills by Claire Retherford and Jessica Freehill, who finished the match with 11 kills.

“That speaks volumes for her," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "We’re trying to move her around a little bit more, but she’s been a really big threat for us.”

A kill by Addison Oyer -- who had 10 kills and one block at the match's end -- and an ace by Katelyn Crabb -- who had five digs and one ace -- cut PBL's deficit to 4-3.

After the Falcons extended their lead to 6-3, Brooke Walder recorded one of her match-total three kills and Madi Peden -- who had one dig and one ace -- tallied an ace as part of a 3-0 run that tied the game at 6-6.

Freehill and Oyer exchanged kills to make the score 7-7 before GCMS went on a 3-0 run, capped by a Freehill ace, to reclaim the lead at 10-7. After PBL sided out, a kill by Emily Clinton helped the Falcons side out to extend their lead to 11-8.

Clinton saw limited action due to tweaking her hamstring in an earlier match against Monticello, while freshman Lucy Keigher served for Clinton and took over for her in back-row duties.

“She did a really nice job," Rubarts said.

Lexi Johnson -- who finished the match with seven kills, one block and one dig -- recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 11-9 before GCMS scored the next two points.

The two teams traded sideouts before Oyer recorded another kill and Freehill tallied a kill to make the score 15-11. Oyer recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 15-12 before tallying another kill to kickstart a 3-0 run that tied the game at 16-16.

A block by Lindsey Heinz and an ace by Freehill made the score 17-16 and 18-17, respectively, before a Payton Allen kill extended GCMS's lead to 20-18.

After PBL sided out, two kills by Walder gave the Panthers a 21-20 lead and start a set-ending 6-0 run which included an ace by Schmidt, who finished the match iwth 14 assists and nine digs.

“I’m going to give GCMS a ton of credit," Stalowy said. "They have improved tremendously. Their ball control is night and day from the beginning of the season, so they’re doing a great job.”

Mackenzie Bruns tallied one of her two match-total kills to give PBL a 1-0 lead to start game two before a kill by Freehill cut GCMS's deficit to 2-1. Two kills by Oyer extended the Panthers' lead to 7-3 before Makenna Klann -- who had a dig and an ace -- recorded an ace and Bruns tallied a kill to help increase the advantage to 13-5.

Molly Kroon recorded a kill to cut GCMS's deficit to 15-7 before Johnson, Walder and Oyer each tallied a kill to help extend PBL's lead to 19-9. The Falcons sided out via a kill by Heinz before the Panthers sided out to make the score 20-10.

After Freehill made a kill to cut GCMS's deficit to 21-12, PBL ended the match with a 4-1 run capped by an Oyer kill.

Jolee Hastings had five digs and three assists for the Panthers while Madison Eberle had eight digs and Mady Schutte had 17 assists for GCMS.

“Mady Schutte did a really good job distributing the ball tonight as our setter. She had quite a few assists as well," Rubarts said. "Madi Eberle does a great job moving as much as she can.”

While the loss made the Falcons' record 4-12, Rubarts saw some progress against PBL, which defeated GCMS 25-11, 25-11 in an early-season match in August.

“All around, everybody did their job," Rubarts said. "We played them a lot better this time than we did the first time around.”

PBL def. Milford 16-25, 25-21, 15-12

After a kill by Oyer tied game one at 1-1, a block by Schmidt -- who had 22 assists and four digs against Milford -- and another block by Jasmine Miles -- who had a kill against GCMS and finished the Milford match with a kill and two blocks -- cut PBL's deficit to 9-4.

Kills by Oyer -- who had 12 kills and three blocks -- made the score 14-8 and 15-9, respectively.

An ace by Makenna Klann -- who had one dig and one ace -- cut PBL's deficit to 17-13 before kills by Mackenzie Bruns -- who had three kills -- and Johnson -- who had six kills and two blocks -- cut an eight-point Panthers deficit to 22-16.

From there, however, Milford scored the next three points to clinch the game-one victory.

“Milford has continued to be an unbelievably scrappy team on defense, and they made us work extremely hard to score points on offense," Stalowy said.

“We needed our offense to start contributing. I think we were just hitting the ball over and expecting to get a kill, and not realizing that their defense is working really hard, and we had to work even harder to earn our points.”

During the following two sets, Stalowy credited her team's turnaround to a switch of its outside hitters -- such as Oyer, Bruns, Miles and Johnson -- to the middle.

“That may have been the difference maker," Stalowy said. “It just makes our hitters a little more adaptable. Addison Oyer and Lexi Johnson are two power hitters, and to be able to move them to any position in the front row and have them swing is really helpful, especially against Milford.

"We knew they only had one blocker going up in the middle, so that’s why we started to switch our outside hitters to the middle – it’s an easier matchup when you have only one blocker versus two blockers.”

A kill by Oyer gave PBL a 3-2 lead in game two before an ace by Crabb -- who finished the match with two aces and nine digs -- extended the Panthers' lead to 6-2. A kill by Walder -- who had three kills and one dig -- made the score 7-3.

Kills by Oyer and Johnson made the score 9-6 and 12-9, respectively, before Milford went on a 3-1 run to cut its deficit to 13-12.

Bruns ended the run with a kill that extended PBL's lead to 14-12. The two teams traded sideouts three times -- including a kill by Miles that made the score 16-14 -- before the Panthers scored three points with Makenna Klann on the serving block, including another kill by Johnson that exend PBL's advantage to 20-15.

A kill by Oyer made the score 23-18 before she tallied another kill to clinch the game-two victory at a score of 25-21.

The Panthers started game three with an 8-1 run that included a kill by Walder, an ace by Crabb and a block by Oyer.

After Milford scored two straight points, PBL responded with a 3-0 run -- including a kill by Oyer -- that extended its lead to 11-3.

Oyer ended a 3-0 Milford run with a kill as the Panthers built their lead back up to seven points at 13-6. A kill by Johnson made the score 14-7 before the Bearcats went on a 5-0 run.

The Panthers sided out, however, to claim the match victory via 15-12 score in game three.

“I’m pleased with how Addison, Lexi, Jasmine and Mackenzie really just adjusted in the front row and pulled it together," Stalowy said.

Monticello def. GCMS 25-22, 25-10

Freehill led the Falcons in kills with nine in a losing effort while Eberle had 13 digs and one ace, Heinz had one block and Schutte had 15 assists.

“Against Monticello, we had a really great game one as well. We played with a lot of intensity and saw some really great things," Rubarts said. "In game two, it was kind of the same that it was against PBL. We kind of lost some steam and made a few more errors than we did in the first set.”

Up next

After playing at Iroquois West on Thursday, the Panthers will continue play in the PBL Volleyball Classic as they face Monticello at 11 a.m. Saturday before facing defending tournament champion Lexington at 2 p.m. later that Saturday.

“It doesn’t get easier," Stalowy said. "We have Lexington and Monticello. We know a couple of the returning players from Lexington, so they’re going to be tough. We saw a little bit of Monticello tonight, and they just look athletic, but we’re excited. We wanted some good competition in this tournament, so we added some new teams, and it’s looking good.”

The Falcons, meanwhile, will host their senior night match on Thursday against LeRoy, which will be their fifth match in a span of four days. GCMS will face Milford at noon and Lexington at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the PBL Volleyball Classic.

“There’s lots of volleyball to be played," Rubarts said.

At Paxton

For GCMS, kills: Jessica Freehill 9; aces: Madi Eberle; blocks: Lindsey Heinz; digs: Eberle 13; assists: Mady Schutte 15.

At Paxton

For GCMS (4-12), kills: Jessica Freehill 11; aces: Freehill 2; blocks: Lindsey Heinz; digs: Madison Eberle 8; Payton Allen 7; assists: Mady Schutte 15.

For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 10, Lexi Johnson 7, Brooke Walder 3, Mackenzie Bruns 2, Jasmine Miles; aces: Madi Peden, Katelyn Crabb, Makenna Klann; blocks: Johnson, Oyer; digs: Abbie Schmidt 9, Crabb 5, Jolee Hastings 5, Peden 3, Klann, Johnson; assists: Schmidt 14, Hastings 3.

PBL def. Milford 16-25, 25-21, 15-12

At Paxton

For PBL (15-7), kills: Addison Oyer 12, Lexi Johnson 6; Mackenzie Bruns 3, Brooke Walder 3, Jasmine Miles, Jolee Hatings; aces: Katelyn Crabb 2, Makenna Klann; blocks: Oyer 3, Johnson 2, Miles 2; digs: Madi Peden 11, Crabb 9, Makayla Klann 7, Hastings 5, Abbie Schmidt 4, Maria Lemenager 2, Makenna Klann, Walder; assists: Schmidt 22, Peden.

PBL VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC

At Paxton

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3

Monticello def. GCMS 25-22, 25-10

Cissna Park def. Rantoul 25-14, 25-13

Monticello def. Milford 25-23, 25-19

Armstrong-Potomac def. Rantoul 14-25, 25-20, 16-14

PBL def. GCMS 25-20, 25-13

Cissna Park def. 25-23, 25-3

PBL def. Milford 16-25, 25-21, 15-12

Armstrong-Potomac def. Iroquois West 25-14, 25-14

SATURDAY, Oct. 6

Lexington vs. Monticello, 9 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Prairie Central, 9 a.m.

Milford vs. Lexington, 10 a.m.

Prairie Central vs. Rantoul, 10 a.m.

Monticello vs. PBL, 11 a.m.

Cissna Park vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 11 a.m.

Milford vs. GCMS, noon

Prairie Cenral vs. Iroquois West, noon

Lexington vs. GCMS, 1 p.m.

Iroquois West vs. Rantoul, 1 p.m.

PBL vs. Lexington, 2 p.m.

Cissna Park vs. Prairie Central, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Blue vs. No. 3 Gold (at PBL High School), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Gold vs. No. 4 Blue (at PBL Junior High School), 3 p.m.

No. 1 Blue vs. No. 1 Gold (at PBL High School), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Gold vs. No. 2 Blue (at PBL Junior High School), 4 p.m.