Rantoul/PBL girls golfers end season in IHSA Class 2A regionals

SAVOY -- Peyton Huls and Kelbie Hayden of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golf program ended their 2018 season at the IHSA Class 2A girls' regional round.

Huls shot a 121 and Kelbie Hayden carded a 144 at Wednesday's Champaign Centennial Regional at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy.

Class 2A

CHAMPAIGN CENTENNIAL REGIONAL

Team scores

1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 344; 2. Springfield, 360; 3. Mattoon, 370; 4. Champaign Central, 374; 5. Champaign Centennial, 390; 6. Chatham Glenwood, 391; 7. Bloomington, 407; 8. Alton, 431.

Advancing teams

SH-G -- Natcha Koonmee, 75; Anna Marriott, 86; Elena White, 91; Sofia Lowis, 92; Rachel Ducaji.

Springfield -- Kylie Fair, 81; Katie Mae Milhiser, 91; Sofia Baptist, 93; Kayla Adkins, 95; Jackie Romer, 104; Ella Hurrelbrink, 110.

Mattoon -- Kira Wolf, 71; Callan Haldorsen, 93; Meah Butler, 103; Sydney Allee, 103; Haleigh Miller, 103; Katherine Carter-Alvis, 104.

Advancing individuals

Madison Humke (Glenwood) 78; Mackenzie McCoy (Central) 84; Amy Fowler (Glenwood) 86; Alaea Francis (Central) 87; Addie Archer (Centennial) 88; Claire Sherrick (Centennial) 89; Brooke Grady (Bloomington) 96; Madeline Christiansen (Bloomington) 97; Jenna Lyle (Bloomington) 98; Georgia Atkinson (Central) 101.

Rantoul/PBL results -- Peyton Huls, 121; Kelbie Hayden, 144.