Week 7 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 7- Oct. 5.
1. Monticello (6-0) at Pontiac (6-0), 7 p.m.
2. Olympia (1-5) at Prairie Central (5-1), 7 p.m.
3. Rantoul (1-5) at Bloomington Central Catholic (0-6), 7 p.m.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2) at Chillicothe IVC (2-4), 7 p.m.
5. Villa Grove/Heritage (2-4) at Oblong (3-3), 7 p.m.
6. Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (2-4) at Salt Fork (5-1), 7 p.m.
7. Oakwood (2-4) at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-0), 7 p.m.
8. Clifton Central (4-2) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-1), 7 p.m.
9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-3) at Fisher (5-1), 7 p.m.
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-0) at LeRoy (3-3), 7 p.m.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (51-9)
Monticello
Prairie Central
BCC
SJ-O
Oblong
Salt Fork
BHRA
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
I'm super-proud of the Panthers' big win for homecoming last week. I'm excited to see how they do as they move into the playoffs with another big win against Clifton Central.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (53-7)
Pontiac
Prairie Central
Rantoul
SJ-O
Oblong
Salt Fork
BHRA
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
After winning in convincing fashion over a previously-unbeaten team in Salt Fork, PBL is ready to take a big step toward claiming SVC supremacy with a win over defending conference champion Clifton Central.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (51-9)
Monticello
Prairie Central
Rantoul
SJ-O
VG/H
Salt Fork
BHRA
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
Will anyone be surprised if Gibson City-Melvin-SIbley makes its way back to a state title game this November? No. Will anyone be surprised if a team
scores another point against the Falcons this regular season? Yes.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (47-13)
Monticello
Prairie Central
Rantoul
SJ-O
VG/H
Salt Fork
BHRA
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
The marquee matchup this week is Monticello-Pontiac, which will surely serve as the de facto Illini Prairie Conference championship game. As for Rantoul, what makes its Week 5 loss to St. Thomas More even more painful is the Eagles’ next three opponents (IVC, BCC, Unity) had a combined 2-13 record going into Week 6. Eagles could’ve been sitting at 5-3 heading into Week 9 at Pontiac.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (49-11)
Monticello
Prairie Central
Rantoul
SJ-O
VG/H
Salt Fork
BHRA
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
The Illini Prairie Conference title will essentially be decided this week in Pontiac. The Indians might have home field advantage, but it’s hard to pick against Hall of Famer Cully Welter and the Sages.
Andrew Helregel/The Piatt County Journal-Republican (45-15)
Monticello
Prairie Central
Rantoul
SJ-O
VG/H
Salt Fork
BHRA
Clifton Central
Fisher
GCMS
New Class A No. 1 Falcons continue to roll against LeRoy.
