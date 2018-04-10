Week 7 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 7- Oct. 5.

1. Monticello (6-0) at Pontiac (6-0), 7 p.m.

2. Olympia (1-5) at Prairie Central (5-1), 7 p.m.

3. Rantoul (1-5) at Bloomington Central Catholic (0-6), 7 p.m.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2) at Chillicothe IVC (2-4), 7 p.m.

5. Villa Grove/Heritage (2-4) at Oblong (3-3), 7 p.m.

6. Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (2-4) at Salt Fork (5-1), 7 p.m.

7. Oakwood (2-4) at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-0), 7 p.m.

8. Clifton Central (4-2) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-1), 7 p.m.

9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-3) at Fisher (5-1), 7 p.m.

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-0) at LeRoy (3-3), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (51-9)

Monticello

Prairie Central

BCC

SJ-O

Oblong

Salt Fork

BHRA

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

I'm super-proud of the Panthers' big win for homecoming last week. I'm excited to see how they do as they move into the playoffs with another big win against Clifton Central.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (53-7)

Pontiac

Prairie Central

Rantoul

SJ-O

Oblong

Salt Fork

BHRA

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

After winning in convincing fashion over a previously-unbeaten team in Salt Fork, PBL is ready to take a big step toward claiming SVC supremacy with a win over defending conference champion Clifton Central.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (51-9)

Monticello

Prairie Central

Rantoul

SJ-O

VG/H

Salt Fork

BHRA

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

Will anyone be surprised if Gibson City-Melvin-SIbley makes its way back to a state title game this November? No. Will anyone be surprised if a team

scores another point against the Falcons this regular season? Yes.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (47-13)

Monticello

Prairie Central

Rantoul

SJ-O

VG/H

Salt Fork

BHRA

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

The marquee matchup this week is Monticello-Pontiac, which will surely serve as the de facto Illini Prairie Conference championship game. As for Rantoul, what makes its Week 5 loss to St. Thomas More even more painful is the Eagles’ next three opponents (IVC, BCC, Unity) had a combined 2-13 record going into Week 6. Eagles could’ve been sitting at 5-3 heading into Week 9 at Pontiac.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (49-11)

Monticello

Prairie Central

Rantoul

SJ-O

VG/H

Salt Fork

BHRA

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

The Illini Prairie Conference title will essentially be decided this week in Pontiac. The Indians might have home field advantage, but it’s hard to pick against Hall of Famer Cully Welter and the Sages.

Andrew Helregel/The Piatt County Journal-Republican (45-15)

Monticello

Prairie Central

Rantoul

SJ-O

VG/H

Salt Fork

BHRA

Clifton Central

Fisher

GCMS

New Class A No. 1 Falcons continue to roll against LeRoy.