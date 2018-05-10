GCMS football wins 48-0 over LeRoy

LeROY — The visiting Falcons remained unbeaten on the season and recorded their third straight shutout with an HOIC crossover win via 48-0 score over LeRoy. Nathan Garard went 10 of 12 for 135 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Jared Trantina (102 rushing yards on 15 carries, two touchdowns) and Payton Kean (66 rushing yards on five carries, one touchdown) led the ground attack for GCMS. Jeff Tuley rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries to lead LeRoy.



GCMS 48, LeRoy 0

LeRoy 0 0 0 0 —0

GCMS 7 22 7 7 —48

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

GCMS — 11 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Kean 47 run (conversion fail)

GCMS — 27 pass from Garard (conversion good)

GCMS — 43 interceoption return (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Trantina 3 run (conversino fail)

GCMS — Trantina 44 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — 49 run (Freehill kick)