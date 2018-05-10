PBL 8th-grade girls basketball loses 26-24 to Fisher

FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 26-24 Thursday to Fisher.

"We had a tough loss against Fisher last night, but we really learned a lot of ourselves," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said.

Fisher led 9-0 after the first quarter, and would extend its advantage to 11-0 early in the second quarter.

"I really didn't feel like we were ready to play and I take some responsibility in that," Rubarts said. "As a coach, you have to have your team ready to play at the tip, and I need to do a better job of making sure that is the case. The girls also need to take ownership in that as well, I can't always be the most passionate one on the court and that is something we will work on. Fisher really pushed the ball and we just sat back and let them do it to us."

Two 3-pointers by Emily Robidoux and a couple of two-point field goals by Losa Suaava cut PBL's deficit to 14-10 by halftime.

"This group of girls showed last night that they are resilient and are able to adjust offensively and defensively without any practice time," Rubarts said. "Everything I drew up, they executed offensively, and were able to get open shots.

"In junior high basketball, being down 11-0 is a big deficit, and the girls were able to bounce back, they showed alot of heart last night. I was very proud of how my bench came in and gave us some great minutes in the second quarter.

"Kynlei (Humes), Kendyl (Enghausen and Jazmyn (Kurland) did a great job on the defensive end. We couldn't have gotten back in the game without them."

Suaava finished the game with 12 points while Emily Robidoux also scored in double figures with 10 points and Morgan Uden had two points.

"Losa played her heart out last night," Rubarts said. "It was the first time, I have actually seen her post up and be aggressive on the offensive end. If she plays like that every night, we are a much better team. Emily hit two threes in the second quarter to get us back in the game and Trixie had another stellar defensive game.

"Just have to get her and Morgan to shoot more. They are both offensive threats if they would just believe in themselves. Fisher was a very athletic team and I would not be surprised to see them win a regional this year."

8th-grade girls

Fisher 26, PBL 24

PBL 0 10 9 5 -- 24

FISH 9 5 7 5 -- 26

PBL

Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 5-2-12, Emily Robidoux 3-1-10, Bailey Bruns 0-0-0. Totals 9-3-24.

Fisher

Bishop 1-5-7, Evans 7-0-14, May 0-2-2, Kelley 1-1-3. Totals 9-8-26.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Robidoux 3).