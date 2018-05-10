PBL seventh-grade girls basketball defeats Fisher 19-13

FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 19-13 Thursday over Fisher.

In the first quarter, PBL took a 3-2 lead as Bailey Bruns scored all three of the Panthers' points. Aubree Gooden scored PBL's only two points in the second quarter as the Panthers went into halftime trailing 6-5.

The Panthers outscored Fisher 8-3 in the third quarter as Bruns scored four points and Jordyn Goss and Brooke Kleinert each scored two points.

In the fourth quarter, Goss, Bruns and Kleinert each scored two points as PBL outscored Fisher 6-4.

"So far this year our third quarter has really been difficult for us," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "I always tell the girls we want to come out at half and score the first four points to get us going. Last night, our third quarter was our best quarter, scoring eight points.

"I'm very proud of the girls and their continued effort and support for one another. We are hopeful the positive attitude and energy will continue for the remainder of the season."

7th-grade girls

PBL 19, Fisher 13

PBL 3 2 8 6 -- 19

FISH 2 4 3 4 -- 13

PBL

Jordyn Goss 2-0-4, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Madi Kaier 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 1-0-2, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 3-3-9, Brooke Kleinert 2-0-4, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 8-3-19.