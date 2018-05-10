Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL swim team competes in Kankakee

Fri, 10/05/2018 - 4:45pm | The Ford County Record
KANKAKEE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team's 200-meter medley unit finished with a time of 3:31.22 in Thursday's meet at Kankakee.
 
The Panthers' 200-meter freestyle relay finished wit ha time of 2:34.45.
 
Lillie Frichtl and Kirra Lantz finished the 50-meter freestyle with times of 29.38 and 31.7 seconds, respectively.
 
Daiton Piatt finished the 100-meter freestyle race with a time of 2:15.12 while Kylie Piatt and Grace Bruens finished the 100-meter freestyle with times of 1:24.47 and 1:51.54, respectively.
 
Frichtl also finished the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:31.24.
 
At Kankakee
Team scores
1. Kankakee, 137; 2. Pontiac, 127, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 20
PBL individual results 
200-medley relay -- 3:31.22.
50-meter freestyle -- Lillie Frichtl, 29.38; Kirra Lantz, 31.7
100-meter butterfly -- Daiton Piatt, 2:15.12. 
100-meter freestyle -- Kylie Piatt, 1:24.47; Grace Bruens, 1:51.54.
200-meter freestyle relay -- 2:34.45
100-meter breaststroke -- Lillie Frichtl, 1:31.24.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.