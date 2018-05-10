PBL swim team competes in Kankakee

KANKAKEE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team's 200-meter medley unit finished with a time of 3:31.22 in Thursday's meet at Kankakee.

The Panthers' 200-meter freestyle relay finished wit ha time of 2:34.45.

Lillie Frichtl and Kirra Lantz finished the 50-meter freestyle with times of 29.38 and 31.7 seconds, respectively.

Daiton Piatt finished the 100-meter freestyle race with a time of 2:15.12 while Kylie Piatt and Grace Bruens finished the 100-meter freestyle with times of 1:24.47 and 1:51.54, respectively.

Frichtl also finished the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:31.24.

At Kankakee

Team scores

1. Kankakee, 137; 2. Pontiac, 127, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 20

PBL individual results

200-medley relay -- 3:31.22.

50-meter freestyle -- Lillie Frichtl, 29.38; Kirra Lantz, 31.7

100-meter butterfly -- Daiton Piatt, 2:15.12.

100-meter freestyle -- Kylie Piatt, 1:24.47; Grace Bruens, 1:51.54.

200-meter freestyle relay -- 2:34.45

100-meter breaststroke -- Lillie Frichtl, 1:31.24.