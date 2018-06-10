Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had three tackles, including one for a loss of yards, for Knox College in a 35-0 loss Saturday to Lake Forest College.

Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had one tackle for Knox College's football team on Saturday.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree football team that produced 442 yards of total offense, including 311 rushing yards, in a 45-38 loss Saturday to Truman State University.

Sam Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had 1 1/2 tackles for Culver-Stockton in a 26-16 loss Saturday to Missouri Valley.

Josh Brocato -- The former PBL cross country standout finished with a time of 26:28.5 in the Bethel College Invitational for Indiana Wesleyan on Friday.

Ariana Gentzler -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 188 kills, 88 blocks and 19 digs for Vincennes.

Katelyn Riffle -- As of Sunday, the 2017 PBL graduate had 159 kills, 59 blocks and 27 digs for Parkland's volleyball team.

Kassidi Burton -- As of Sunday, the former Tri-Point volleyball standout had 237 kills, 134 digs and 12 blocks for Kankakee Community College.