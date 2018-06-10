Host Panthers place third in PBL Volleyball Classic; GCMS claims fifth place

PBL’s Lexi Johnson goes up to spike the ball during Saturday’s PBL Volleyball Classic match against Lexington.

PAXTON -- With IHSA Class 2A regionals less than three weeks away, Paxton-Buckley-Loda hosted a tournament that head coach Lindsay Stalowy hopes will have her team battle-tested come postseason time.

The PBL Volleyball Classic featured two new teams -- Monticello and Cissna Park -- that the host Panthers faced on Saturday.

After beating PBL 25-15, 25-22 in pool play, Monticello would go on to defeat Prairie Central 25-23, 25-21 in the tournament's championship match despite a 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 loss to Lexington in pool play.

“I’m really pleased with the pool that was going on in the high school gym. It was very competitive, and we wanted to see that in the PBL Classic," Stalowy said. "It’s October, so you always want to play good competition right before you head into the postseason so that you’re playing at a high level, and I think we did that today.”

Addison Oyer led PBL in kills with 11 in a losing effort against Monticello while Abbie Schmidt, who would eventually be named to the all-tournament team, had 22 assists, two blocks and four digs. Lexi Johnson had six kills and one digs while Mackenzie Bruns had five kills and Katelyn Crabb had eight digs.

In a 25-13, 19-25, 15-10 win over Lexington, Oyer had 16 kills and three digs while Schmidt had 18 assists, seven digs and one ace, Makayla Klann had 16 digs and Crabb had 15 digs and two aces.

The Panthers led 6-4 in the third set before Schmidt tipped the ball over the net to extend their lad to 7-4. After Lexington sided out, Oyer recorded a kill and Madi Peden -- who had seven digs and two aces against the Minutemen -- recorded an ace to help PBL extend its lead to 10-5.

After Lexington cut its deficit to 11-10, Lexi Johnson -- who had two kills, one block and one dig against the Minutemen -- recorded a kill to start a match-ending 4-0 run by the Panthers (17-8), who went on to defeat Cissna Park 25-21, 25-20 in the third-place match.

“I’m happy that we were able to rebound after losing to Monticello earlier this morning and come away with two wins," Stalowy said. "Lexington and Cissna Park are both pretty competitive teams.”

A kill by Bruns -- who had four kills against Cissna Park -- tied game one of the Cissna Park match at 4-4 before PBL took a 6-4 lead. The Timberwolves then scored six consecutive points to take a 10-6 advantage.

Johnson -- who had four kills, two blocks and one dig against Cissna Park -- tallied two kills during a 5-0 run in which the Panthers reclaimed the lead at 11-10.

The two teams traded sideouts before PBL scored the next three points to extend its lead to 15-11. After the Timberwolves scored three points to cut their deficit to 15-14, Jasmine Miles -- who finished the match with two kills -- tallied a kill to start another 3-0 run for PBL.

Cissna Park scored seven of the next nine points to reclaim the lead at 21-20 before the Panthers went on a game-ending five-point run as a kill by Johnson gave PBL a 22-21 before Johnson recording a block to give the Panthers their 25th point.

Brooke Walder -- who had four kills during the Cissna Park match -- recorded a kill to start a 5-0 run for PBL in game two. After the Timberwolves cut their deficit to 6-4, Oyer recorded a kill to make the score 7-4.

A kill by Bruns and a block by Johnson extended the Panthers' lead from 8-6 to 10-6. A five-point run by Cissna Park cut its deficit to 11-10 before Johnson had a kill to make the score 13-10.

From there, however, the Timberwolves went on a 5-1 run to take a 15-14 lead. Miles then recorded a game-tying kill before PBL reclaimed the lead at 17-16.

Cissna Park tied the game at 18-18 before Oyer recorded two kills during a 4-0 Panthers run that gave them a 22-18 lead. After two straight points by the Timberwolves, Bruns recorded a kill and Peden -- who had one ace and six digs -- recorded an ace to help PBL end the match with a three-point run.

“Our hitters really started producing against Lexington, and it kind of just carried over into Cissna Park’s match," Stalowy said. "Of course, our passers really helped with their performance because they were getting clean passes up to our setter, and then our hitters were getting on top of the ball and, finally, putting it away. It was a team effort, and it was good to see.”

GCMS claims fifth place via three straight wins

The Falcons' 12-25, 29-27, 25-20 victory in the fifth-place match over Armstrong-Potomac was their third straight win after they went 0-2 in the tournament the previous Wednesday.

“Some of the best volleyball that we’ve played this season happened in this tournament, so we’re just really looking forward to seeing how we continue to grow into the postseason," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.

In all three of their matches, the Falcons (8-12) won after losing the first set as they defeated Milford 23-25, 25-17, 15-13 and Lexington 22-25, 25-22, 15-12 in pool play.

“That was good to see as well," Rubarts said.

GCMS led 9-3 in game two against Armstrong-Potomac before the Trojans scored 11 of the next 15 points to take a 14-12 lead. Claire Retherford and Emily Clinton were at the net for a block that tied hte game at 14-14 before Armstrong-Potomac reclaimed the lead at 15-14.

The Falcons scored five of the next six points to take a 19-16 lead, a run that was capped by a kill by Retherford.

Armstrong-Potomac scored the next four points to take a 20-19 lead before GCMS went on a 3-0 run, capped by an ace by Retherford, to reclaim the lead at 22-20.

The two teams traded sideouts twice before the Trojans tied the game at 24-24. After the Falcons sided out to take a 25-24 lead, Armstrong-Potomac recorded another sideout to tie the game.

A block by Clinton and Retherford gave GCMS a 26-25 lead before Retherford recorded a kill to give the Falcons a 27-26 advantage.

The two teams traded sideouts again before Lindsey Heinz recorded a kill to clinch game two for GCMS.

A kill by Retherford, a block by Retherford and Schutte and an ace by Clinton helped give the Falcons an early 5-0 lead. An ace by Madi Eberle made the score 13-8 and a kill by Schutte made the score 21-14 before a kill by Jessica Freehill made the score 22-15.

GCMS extended its lead to 24-16 before Armstrong-Potomac went on a 4-0 run. Payton Allen ended the run, and the match, with a kill.

“I’m just really impressed with how the girls played this weekend," Rubarts said.

Monticello def. PBL 25-15, 25-22

At Paxton

For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 11, Lexi Johnson 6, Mackenzie Bruns 5, Brooke Walder 3; aces: Makenna Klann; blocks: Abbie Schmidt 2, digs: Katelyn Crabb 8, Madi Peden 7, Jolee Hastings 5, Schmidt 4, Makayla Klann 2, Johnson, Makenna Klann; assists: Schmidt 22.

PBL def. Lexington 25-13, 19-25, 15-10

At Paxton

For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 16, Brooke Walder 3, Lexi Johnson 2, Mackenzie Bruns 2; aces: Katelyn Crabb 2, Madi Peden 2, Abbie Schmidt, Makenna Klann; blocks: Johnson, Bruns; digs: Makayla Klann 16, Crabb 15, Schmidt 7, Peden 7, Maria Lemenager 4, Walder 4, Oyer 3, Jolee Hastings 3, Johnson; assists: Schmidt 18.

PBL def. Cissna Park 25-21, 25-20

At Paxton

For PBL, (17-8), Addison Oyer 9, Lexi Johnson 4, Mackenzie Bruns 4, Brooke Walder 4, Jasmine Miles 2, Abbie Schmidt; aces: Makayla Klann, Madi Peden; blocks: Johnson 2; digs: Schmidt 15, Makayla Klann 10, Katelyn Crabb 9, Peden 6, Maria Lemenager 3, Johnson, Oyer; assists: Schmidt 16.