PBL JH cross country runners Johnson, Putnam and Barfield qualify for IESA Class 2A state meet

PAXTON — Two Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country runners earned a trip to the IESA Class 2A state meet.

Trixie Johnson and Alexis Putnam each earned one of five advancing individual spots from Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Paxton Sectional.

“Alexis and I have been a really great team,” Johnson said. “We were really hoping that we’d qualify for state, and we did. I’m super proud of both of us. Coach (Rob) Pacey has been a big impact on us, and he really helped us go to state. I’m really proud of us.”

Johnson placed 12th overall in the sectional with a time of 13:34 while Putnam finished 16th with a time of 13:56.

“To get two girls out of this sectional is pretty outstanding,” PBL head coach Rob Pacey said.

As a team, the Panthers’ girls team finished fifth overall two spots short of qualifying for state as a team. PBL scored a 123 while Tolono Unity (20), St. Joseph (75) and Mount Zion (77) took the three state-qualifying spots.

“I’d like to keep building on next year,” Pacey said. “We’ll crack the code one of these years and get a team in there, but in this field with those teams, for us to be in the top five is a pretty good today. I’m happy with how the girls ran.”

Other than Johnson and Putnam, Mackenzie Swan was the only other PBL girl to place in the top 25 individually as she finished 24th with a time of 14:26.

Tanner Graham and Sydney Pickens finished 36th and 37th, respectively, with times of 15:08 and 15:11.

“Tanner Graham and Sydney Pickens got their fastest times of the season, so I can’t fault them on that,” Pacey said.

The times might have been especially impressive considering the rainy weather that fell down on PBL’s cross country trail. The weather would eventually force youth football games that were scheduled to take place at the nearby field later that afternoon to be postponed.

“The weather conditions were obviously very difficult,” Pacey said.

Brooke Kleinert finished 46th with a time of 16:11 and Grace McCoy finished 54th with a time of 16:57 for the Panthers.

Unity’s Raegen Stringer (12:08), Erinne Johnson (12:56), Erice Woodard (12:57) and Audrey Remole (13:11) finished first, third, fourth and fifth, respectively, while Monticello, which, like Unity and Mount Zion, was returning a state-bound team from last year, had Mabry Bruhn (12:18) and Alayna Schultz (13:28.5) taking second and ninth place overall and Estella Miller (20th place, 14:20) taking the final individual qualifying spot.

“We knew it was going to be a very tough sectional at the top and team-wise. Unity’s girls are the defending state champions, and they ran like it today,” Pacey said. “St. Joseph and Mount Zion are very tough. I was glad to see our girls compete really well. I thought we might get Mount Zion if we had a good race. The top two or three runners ran really well. Our pack beyond that is a little inexperienced. They’re a little young, but we still competed.”

On the boys’ side, PBL’s streak of qualifying at least one runner for the state meet each year since 1998 was extended as a result of Landen Barfield earning an individual qualifying spot.

Barfield finished 16th with a time of 12:59 to take the third out of a possible five individual qualifying spots.

“I’m glad Landen qualified. We’ve still got the streak,” Pacey said. “Hopefully next year, we’ll be back as a state team.”

As a team, PBL finished sixth with a score of 159 while Unity (39), St. Joseph (43) and Heyworth (84) took the state-qualifying spots.

“We knew Unity and St. Joseph would battle for that top spot,” Pacey said. “We tried to key off Mount Zion and Heyworth, and didn’t quite get it done. We packed together well, but I think the guys kind of got stuck in the mud a little bit.”

Sam Bice finished 30th wit ha time of 13:48 while Ethan Donaldson finished 34th with a time of 13:58, followed by PBL teammates Isaiah Busby (40th place, 14:24), Noah Steiner (41st, 14:27), Chase Ratcliff (44th, 14:51) and Christian Deck (45th, 14:52).

“Landen looked good. Our other boys competed well,” Pacey said. “They didn’t really look comfortable, but they competed. I was hoping for a top-five finish, but we needed some guys in the 20s and 30s, and we had guys mostly in the 30s and 40s. We’re a young team.

“There were a lot of guys who hadn’t competed for us last year at the sectional level, so I hope the eighth-grade guys build and join that high school team. I hope the guys who come back realize that we’re just a couple of pieces away from qualifying a team. We didn’t have a few pieces today. Hopefully next year, we’ll put it together.”

The IESA state meet will be held next Saturday at Maxwell Park in Normal. The 2A girls’ race will start at 11 a.m., followed by the 2A boys’ race at 11:45 a.m.

IESA Class 2A

PAXTON SECTIONAL

BOYS

Team scores

1. Tolono Unity, 39*; 2. St. Joseph, 43*; 3. Heyworth, 84*; 4. Mount Zion, 104; 5. Monticello, 156; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 159; 7. Paris, 168; 8. Clinton, 217.

Top individuals

1. Isaac Ruggieri (Unity) 12:05; 2. Alex Maas (Heyworth) 12:16; 3. Braden Denning (Heyworth) 12:17; 4. Spencer Wilson (St. Jospeh) 12:18; 5. Carson Maroon (St. Joseph) 12:18; 6. Holden Brazelton (St. Joseph) 12:24; 7. Dalton O’Niell (Unity) 12:27; 8. Will Templeton (Paris) 12:31#; 9. Braden Lane (Unity) 12:38; 10. Brendan Bachert (Unity) 12:39; 11. Leo Maupin (Monticello) 12:40#; 12. Brendan Graven (Unity) 12:41; 13. Kendrick Johnson (St. Joseph) 12:50; 14. Dawson Graves (Clinton) 12:50#; 15. Drew Thurman (St. Joseph) 12:51; 16. Landen Barfield (PBL) 12:59#; 17. Alex Current (Mount Zion) 13:09#; 18. Bryson Denney (Unity) 13:12; 19. Roman Munoz (Mount Zion) 13:15; 20. Isaac Carpenter (Mount Zion) 13:16; 21. Cody Cusac (Heyworth) 13:17; 22. Rowan Musselman (St. Joseph) 13:19; 23. Ethan Hamilton (Mount Zion) 13:21; 24. Brock Kellenberger (St. Joseph) 13:29; 25. Jordan Weter (Mount Zion) 13:30.

Other PBL results — 30. Sam Bice, 13:48; 34. Ethan Donaldson, 13:58; 40. Isaiah Busby, 14:24; 41. Noah Steiner, 14:27; 44. Chase Ratcliff, 14:51; 45. Christian Deck, 14:52.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Tolono Unity*, 20; 2. St. Joseph, 75*; 3. Mount Zion, 77*; 4. Monticello, 90; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 123; 6. Heyworth, 184; 7. Paris, 216; 8. Clinton, 221; 9. Rantoul, 251.

Top individuals

1. Reagan Stringer (Unity) 12:08; 2. Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 12:18#; 3. Erinne Johnson (Unity) 12:56; 4. Erica Woodard (Unity) 12:57; 5. Audrey Remole (Unity) 13:11; 6. Lia Patterson (St. Joseph) 13:22; 7. Anna Clark (Unity) 13:27; 8. Savanna Franzen (St. Joseph) 13:28; 9. Alayna Schultz (Monticello) 13:28.5#; 10. Camryn Redy (Unity) 13:29; 11. Sofia Munoz (Mount Zion) 13:31; 12. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 13:34#; 13. Briana Ritchie (Unity) 13:43; 14. Celeste Gram (Mount Zion) 13:51; 15. Ellie Fritzsche (Mount Zion) 13:55; 16. Alexis Putnam (PBL) 13:56#; 17. Chloe Burkhalter (St. Joseph) 13:57; 18. Renee Ballard (Mount Zion) 13:59; 19. Hailey Betzer (Mount Zion) 14:15; 20. Estella Miller (Monticello) 14:20#; 21. Helene Jones (St. Joseph) 14:21; 22. Eva Griffith (Mount Zion) 14:22; 23. Madison Clampitt (St. Jospeh) 14:25; 24. Mackenzie Swan (PBL) 14:26; 25. Danielle Strunk (Heyworth) 14:30.

Other PBL results — 36. Sydney Pickens, 15:08; 37. Tanner Graham, 15:11; 46. Brooke Kleinert, 16:11; 54. Grace McCoy, 16:57.

* — State-qualifying team

# — State-qualifying individual