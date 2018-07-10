GCMS football to play at El Paso-Gridley

EL PASO -- A win Friday over El Paso-Gridley will give the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity football team at least a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division title.

A win over EP-G, combined with a victory in the regular-season finale against Deer Creek-Mackinaw, would guarantee GCMS the outright division championship.

It would be the Falcons' third consecutive division title since the HOIC divided into two divisions prior to the 2016 season, and the fourth straight year in which GCMS won at least a share of a conference championship.

In the previous two yeras, the Falcons played in the HOIC's Small Divsion. Through the first seven weeks of this season, none of the HOIC Large Division teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Eureka (6-1, 2-1 HOIC Large) and Tri-Valley (4-3, 2-1) are tied for second place in the division, and have each lost to GCMS (7-0, 3-0) earlier this season.

"This is the first time in a few years that we have played Dee Mack, Tri-Valley, and Fieldcrest," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "We believe by playing teams like these, will only make our team better."

Despite being in different divisions, GCMS and EP-G (3-4, 1-2) have faced each other four times in the last two years.

In 2016, GCMS lost 22-20 in overtime to El Paso-Gridley in the regular season before defeating the Titans 35-7 in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.

In 2017, the Falcons won 45-18 at EP-G in a regular-season game that included a 50-yard field goal by Ben Freehill. GCMS went on to defeat the Titans 42-7 in the quarterfinals of the 2A playoffs en route to winning the state championship.

"It has turned into a pretty good rivalry," Allen said. "Each team knowing the other so well means this game should come down to who executes the best."

The GCMS defense, which is coming off three consecutive shutouts and has allowed only 2.57 points per game, faces an EP-G team that features one of the best running backs in the HOIC.

In last Friday's 44-0 win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland/Roanoke-Benson, Ryne Faulk ran for 161 yards and scored five touchdowns. He had 158 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries in a 28-0 week-one win over Heyworth before scampering for 271 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-22 week-two victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Faulk is an outstanding running back. He can out run you, juke you, or run right over you if you don't stay low," Allen said. "Faulk also has outstanding hands out of the backfield."