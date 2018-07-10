Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

GCMS Youth Football seniors lose in CIFL playoffs to Clifton Central

Sun, 10/07/2018 - 7:29pm | The Ford County Record
GCMS Youth Football Seniors vs. Clifton Central (2018 playoffs)
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aiden Sancken (4) runs with the ball during Sunday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors playoff game against Clifton Central.
PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team ended its season with a 24-6 loss to Clifton Central in the first round of the Central Illinois Football League playoffs.
 
The game was called at halftime due to the weather. 
 
Rylan Defries led the Falcons in rushing and scored their only touchdown. Aiden Sancken was GCMS's second leading rusher. 
 
Kellen Fanson recovered a fumble on defense and Carson Maxey had an defensive interception.
