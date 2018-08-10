Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Volleyball

GCMS volleyball loses in three sets to Watseka

Mon, 10/08/2018 - 10:57pm | The Ford County Record
WATSEKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 15-25, 25-21, 25-19 Monday to Watseka.
 
Jessica Freehill had 10 kills for the Falcons (9-12) while Emily Clinton had four aces, 16 digs and two blocks, Mady Schutte had 21 assists and Payton Allen and Lindsey Heinz each had two blocks.
 
Watseka def. GCMS 15-25, 25-21, 25-19
At Watseka
For GCMS (8-13), kills: Jessica Freehill 10; aces: Emily Clinton 4; blocks: Payton Allen 2, Lindsey Heinz 2, Clinton 2; digs: Clinton 16; assists: Mady Schutte 21.
