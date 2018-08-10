GCMS volleyball loses in three sets to Watseka

WATSEKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 15-25, 25-21, 25-19 Monday to Watseka.

Jessica Freehill had 10 kills for the Falcons (9-12) while Emily Clinton had four aces, 16 digs and two blocks, Mady Schutte had 21 assists and Payton Allen and Lindsey Heinz each had two blocks.

At Watseka

