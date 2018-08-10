GCMS's Shannon Spangler earns spot in IHSA Class 1A girls golf state tournament

AUBURN -- Shannnon Spangler, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School senior, will play in the IHSA Class 1A girls' state tournament.

Shannon Spangler earned her state appearance by shooting an 87 to take the ninth of 10 advancing individual spots. She will participate in the state tournament, which will take place this Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

As a team, the GCMS girls finished sixth with a score of 391. St. Thomas More (349) won the sectional championship while Williamsville (360) and Rochester (367) also advanced to state as teams.

Katie Kamman shot a 98 for the Falcons, followed by teammates Megan Moody (100), Abby Spiller (106), Katie Kamman (108) and Hattie Parsons (123).

GIRLS

Class 1A

AUBURN SECTIONAL

Team scores

1. St. Thomas More, 349; 2. Williamsville, 360; 3. Rochester, 367; 4. Auburn, 369; 5. Macomb, 371; 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 391; 7. Charleston, 393; 8. Downs Tri-Valley, 409; 9. Monticello, 420; 10. Jacksonville Routt, 429; 11. Sullivan, 433; 12. Quincy Notre Dame, 459.

Advancing teams

St. Thomas More -- Alaina Bowie, 72; Sammy Miller, 91; Mia Kirby, 92; Cassie To, 94; Brooke Erhard, 96; Maeve Kirby, 97.

Williamsville -- Faith Davis, 80; Angela Egger, 87; Amy Saladino, 94; Arielle Fisher, 99; Sophie Zinn, 128, Madie Ratliff, WD.

Rochester -- Karlie Schnepp, 80; Macey Flynn, 90; Katie Dorman, 97; Hannah Matrisch, 100; Kassie Skinner, 117; Lauren Phillips, 119.

Advancing individuals

Katie Tanner (Auburn) 79; Paige Chappell (Charleston) 80; Emma Thorman (Macomb) 80; Molly Stringer (Monticello) 83; Maggie Cockerill (Winchester) 84; Natalie Dearwester (Camp Point Central) 85; Ellie Knight (Auburn) 86; Laine Torrance (Macomb) 86; Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 87; Lindsay May (Quincy Notre Dame) 89.

Other GCMS results -- Katie Kamman, 98; Megan Moody, 100; Abby Spiller, 106; Katie Johnson, 108; Hattie Parsons, 123.