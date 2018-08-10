Rantoul/PBL boys golfers compete in IHSA Class 2A Lincoln Sectional

LINCOLN -- Trey VanWinkle of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team shot an 80 to tie for 26th in Monday's IHSA Class 2A Lincoln Sectional.

Noah Shields tied for 80th with a score of 90 while Chase Moore tied for 93rd with a score of 93.

Zach Richmond of Springfield took the last individual state-qualifying spot with a score of 78.

BOYS

Class 2A

LINCOLN SECTIONAL

Team scores

1. Quincy Notre Dame, 308; 2. Rock Island Alleman, 313; 3. Dunlap, 314; 4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 323; 5. Peoria Richwoods, 332; 6. Springfield, 333; 7. Bloomington Central Catholic, 334; 8. Bloomington, 339; 8. Morton, 339; 10. Washington, 344; 10. Champaign Central, 344; 12. Chatham Glenwood, 347.

Advancing teams

Quincy Notre Dame -- Alex McCulla, 73; Lucas Siebers, 77; Jackson Leffers, 78; Gavin Frese, 80; David Hutson, 84; Brennan Briddle, 106.

Rock Island Alleman -- Ryan Rochholz, 75; Luke Lofgren, 76; Gabe Beardsley, 79; Cole Ramsay, 83; Drew Coleman, 88; A.J. Shoemaker, 89.

Dunlap -- Matt Leist, 78; Eli Lanser, 78; Jack Cekander, 78; Eddie Zhang, 80; Kyle Fairfield, 84; Max Cook, 87.

Advancing individuals

TJ Barger (Bloomington) 72; Justin McCoy (Champaign Central) 73; Hunter Mettille (Chillicothe IVC) 75; Lucas Watson (Galesburg) 75; Peyton Perez (Richwoods) 75; Connor Vicary (Morton) 76; Drew Blackaby (Peoria Notre Dame) 76; Reid Taylor (SHG) 76; Zach Buscher (Peoria Notre Dame) 77; Zach Richmond (Springfield) 78.

Rantoul/PBL results -- T26. Trey VanWinkle, 80; T80. Noah Shields, 90; T93. Chase Moore, 93.