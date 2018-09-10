Fisher/GCMS soccer loses 2-1 to Unity in Class 1A regional semifinal

CHAMPAIGN -- The Fisher/Gibson City soccer team's season ended with a 2-1 loss to Unity in the IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
The Bunnies (17-3-1) led 1-0 after Dalton Burk scored with under 37 minutes left in the second half. Unity's Peter Manrique scored on a penalty kick to tie the match at 1-1 with 36:13 remaining.
After another goal by Burk was disallowed on an offsides call with 11:02 left, Manrique gave the Rockets the lead via another penalty-kick goal with 6:18 remaining.
Unity 2, Fisher/GCMS 1
At Champaign
UNITY 0 2 -- 2
F/G 0 1 -- 1
Goals -- Unity 2 (Peter Manrique 2). Fisher/GCMS (Dalton Burk).
