Fisher/GCMS soccer loses 2-1 to Unity in Class 1A regional semifinal

Tue, 10/09/2018 - 8:31pm | The Ford County Record
1A Soccer Regional: Fisher/GCMS vs. Unity
1A Soccer Regional: Fisher/GCMS vs. Unity
Unity's Peter Manrique (04) and Unity's Justin Hirstein (10) celebrate a sore as Fisher/GCMS' Liam Killian (13) reacts in a Class 1A soccer regional semi-final at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.
CHAMPAIGN -- The Fisher/Gibson City soccer team's season ended with a 2-1 loss to Unity in the IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
 
The Bunnies (17-3-1) led 1-0 after Dalton Burk scored with under 37 minutes left in the second half. Unity's Peter Manrique scored on a penalty kick to tie the match at 1-1 with 36:13 remaining.
 
After another goal by Burk was disallowed on an offsides call with 11:02 left, Manrique gave the Rockets the lead via another penalty-kick goal with 6:18 remaining.
 
Unity 2, Fisher/GCMS 1
At Champaign 
UNITY 0   2   -- 2
F/G 0   1   -- 1
Goals -- Unity 2 (Peter Manrique 2). Fisher/GCMS (Dalton Burk).
