Fisher/GCMS soccer loses 2-1 to Unity in Class 1A regional semifinal

Unity's Peter Manrique (04) and Unity's Justin Hirstein (10) celebrate a sore as Fisher/GCMS' Liam Killian (13) reacts in a Class 1A soccer regional semi-final at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

CHAMPAIGN -- The Fisher/Gibson City soccer team's season ended with a 2-1 loss to Unity in the IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The Bunnies (17-3-1) led 1-0 after Dalton Burk scored with under 37 minutes left in the second half. Unity's Peter Manrique scored on a penalty kick to tie the match at 1-1 with 36:13 remaining.

After another goal by Burk was disallowed on an offsides call with 11:02 left, Manrique gave the Rockets the lead via another penalty-kick goal with 6:18 remaining.

Unity 2, Fisher/GCMS 1

At Champaign

UNITY 0 2 -- 2

F/G 0 1 -- 1

Goals -- Unity 2 (Peter Manrique 2). Fisher/GCMS (Dalton Burk).