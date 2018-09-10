GCMS volleyball wins in two sets over Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team won 25-19, 25-18 over Heyworth on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Jessica Freehill had nine kills and 14 digs for the Falcons (9-13, 3-8 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Emily Clinton, Freehill and Lucy Keigher each had one ace. Madi Eberle had 14 digs and Mady Schutte had 13 assists.

