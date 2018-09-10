PBL volleyball defeats Donovan in first round of SVC/RVC Conference Tournament

KANKAKEE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team won 25-8, 25-5 over Donovan in the first round of the Sangamon Valley/River Valley Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Lexi Johnson led the Panthers (19-8) in kills with seven while Addison Oyer and Mackenzie Bruns each had five kills. Abbie Schmidt had seven digs and 16 assists while Jolee Hastings had five digs.

At Kankakee

For PBL (19-8), kills: Lexi Johnson 7, Addison Oyer 5, Mackenzie Bruns 5, Jasmine Miles 2, Emily Adwell 2, Jade Miles 2, Makenna Klann; aces: Katelyn Crabb 3, Makayla Klann 3, Makenna Klann; blocks: Oyer; digs: Abbie Schmidt 7, Jolee Hastings 5, Johnson 4, Crabb 4, Makenna Klann 4, Makayla Klann 3, Oyer, Bruns, Jade Miles, Maria Lemenager, Madi Peden; assists: Schmidt 16.