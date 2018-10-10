PBL seventh-grade girls basketball loses to Ridgeview

COLFAX -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 22-12 to Ridgeview on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Bailey Bruns and Brooke Kleinert each scored six points for the Panthers.

"It was a tough loss last night for our seventh-grade girls," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "The girls continue to grow and play hard basketball. Hats off to Ridgeview, they came to play and really played some amazing full-court defense.

"They have a couple of seventh-grade girls that played the entire seventh-grade and eighth-grade game for them that were very effective. We will bounce back and continue to work hard in practice as we are almost half way through the season."

The Panthers will play St. Joseph on Thursday.

"We're ooking forward to St. Joe tomorrow night on our home court," Johnson said."The girls would appreciate a great crowd from our community."

7th-grade girls

Ridgeview 22, PBL 12

PBL 6 3 0 3 -- 12

RID 5 9 6 2 -- 22

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Mady Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 2-1-6, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 3-0-6, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 5-1-12.

Ridgeview

Edwards 2-0-4, Beck 1-0-2, Bottles 1-0-2, Wesson 0-2-2, Tinsley 5-2-12, Vandegraft 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0. Totals 9-4-22.

3-pointers -- PBL (Bruns).