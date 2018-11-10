PBL High School cross country hosts home finale

A group of runners head towards the finish in a cross country meet at Paxton-Buckley Loda High School in Paxton on Thursday, Oct.11, 2018.

PAXTON -- With Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School's cross country team running in its regular-season finale two days later, Thursday's meet served as more of a warmup than a competitive race.

Two days after hosting its final home meet of the season on Thursday, PBL is running in Peoria at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“It was kind of just a tune-up, if you will," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. "We gave them pace to hit and made sure they relaxed. We’re looking for Saturday. We didn’t want to go really hard today. We should have a good showing on Saturday. We’ll have a bunch of guys in the open race who have been on varsity. We’ve got a new guy or two who will be racing in the varsity race on Saturday.”

Prior to the co-ed race, PBL's six seniors were recognized as they ran in their final home meet: Evie Ellis, Jordan Giese, Tim Hewerdine, Alyssa Hofer, Alec St. Julien and Erik Reck.

“These six seniors have been instrumental in making sure that we’re running together and running hard all the time, and we’re not taking reps off. The enemy of great is good, and these seniors have really embodied that through their four years in this program and three years in junior high," Franckey said.

"I’m just thankful for the continued foundation that started five or six years ago, when we decided that we’re going to make this a year-round sport – that the training will be year-round. They’ve embodied that. They’ve told our freshmen and newcomers that we’re going to be good. We’re going to be really good, and it starts with us, and they’ve just lived it. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for our program.”

Ellis led the PBL girls on Thursday by finishing seventh with a time of 23:53 while Lorena Arnett and Smith finished 18th and 19th, respectively, with times of 27:21 and 27:22.

Yami Domingo finished 22nd with a time of 27:45 while Gina Galey finished 23rd with a time of 27:46. Jordan Parrish placed 24th and Alyssa Hofer finished 25th, each with a time of 28 minutes.

As a team, the PBL girls finished third with a score of 89, following Clifton Central (21) and Iroquois West (42).

“On the girls’ side, we’ve got girls who are getting healthy who have been unable to race or just a little banged up," Franckey said. "This weekend will be the first weekend in a long time where we’ve had pretty much all our horses running full force. It’ll be exciting. We’ll see how they measure up.”

Reck and St. Julien led the PBL boys by placing 13th and 14th, respectively, each with a time of 19:13. Ryder James finished 15th with a time of 19:14 while Giese and Ashton Goss finished 31st and 32rd, respectively, each with a time of 21:22.

Jesse Barfield finished 33rd with a time of 21:23.

As a team, the PBL boys finished third with a score of 89, following Clifton Central (15) and Iroquois West (66) and ahead of Tri-Point (113).

As the regular season draws to a close, Franckey said his team's optimism is high as it nears participation in the IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional on Saturday, Oct. 20.

“The girls are getting healthy," Franckey said. "Our guys are getting healthy. We’re super-excited.”

Franckey said he plans on making a change to the scheduling of his team's home finale so that it falls on a Tuesday, instead of the traditional date of Thursday.

“That way, we can have a late-season chance for the kids to enter the all-time list," Franckey said. “The underclassmen see the light at the end of the tunnel for this race because they’re in really good shape right now. They’re itching to run a fast time here, but we’re looking at this weekend.”

END OF SEASON MEET

At Paxton

BOYS

1. Clifton Central, 15; 2. Iroquois West, 66; Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 89; 4. Tri-Point, 113.

Top individuals

1. Ditta (CC) 16:43; 2. Snegberg (CC) 17:08; 3. Swanson (CC) 17:14; 4. Stua (CC) 17:17; 5. Chamness (CC) 17:38.

PBL results -- 13. Erik Reck, 19:13; 14. Alec St. Julien, 19:13; 15. Ryder James, 19:14; 16. Nik Schnabel, 19:14; 31. Jordan Giese, 21:22; 32. Ashton Goss, 21:22; 33. Jesse Barfield, 21:23.

Tri-Point results -- 11. Amadore, 18:52; 12. Dohe, 18:55; 39. Lane, 22:13; 40. Cathater, 22:15; 41. Richy, 22:15; 45. Caritas, 22:36.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 21; 2. Iroquois West, 42; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 89.

Top individuals

1. Ladehoff (CC) 20:56; 2. Swanst (CC) 21:55; 3. Eigner (HA) 22:01; 4. Ward (CC) 22:46; 5. Antons (CC) 23:05.

PBL results -- 7. Evie Ellis, 23:53; 18. 18. Lorena Arnett, 27:21; 19. Gracie Smith, 27:22; 22. Yami Domingo, 27:45; 23. Gina Galey, 27:46; 24. Jordan Parrish, 28:00; 25. Alyssa Hofer, 28:00.

Tri-Point results -- 12. Kerrins, 25:10; 16. English, 27:07.