PBL swimmer Lillie Frichtl earns first-place finish in meet at Pontiac

PONTIAC — Lillie Frichtl of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team finished first in the 50-meter freestyle race with a time of 31.68 seconds in a meet held Tuesday, Oct. 9, in Pontiac.

Kirra Lantz finished sixth in the race with a time of 34.33 seconds.

Frichtl also finished third in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:40.86. She was also part of a PBL 200-meter medley relay team, along with Kirra Lantz, Daiton Piatt and Kylie Piatt, that finished fourth with a time of 2:44.55.

Daiton Piatt also finished third in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:34.72. Kylie Piatt finished fourth in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:27.79 while Grace Bruens finished eighth with a time of 2:00.17.

Lantz, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt and Frichtl finished fifth in the 200-meter freestyle relay wit ha time of 2:26.7.

Emily Garrelts finished sixth in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 3:55.23.

As a team, PBL finished fourth in the five-team meet with a score of 80.



TUESDAY, Oct. 9

At Pontiac

Team scores

1. Pontiac, 282; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 215; 3. Peoria, 81; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 80; 5. Manual Academy, 10.

200-meter medley relay

1. Pontiac, 2:28.49; 2. Pontiac, 2:33.78; 3. Manual, 2:34.58; 4. PBL (Kirra Lantz, Lillie Frichtl, Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt), 2:44.55.

200-meter freestyle

1. Megan Lauritsen (PON) 2:41.84; 2. Natalie Heaton (MS) 3:01.87; 3. Emma DeWald (PON) 3:12.74; 4. Kate Raver (MS) 3:28.82; 5. Madison Mendoza (PEO) 3:53.67; 6. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 3:55.23.

200-meter IM

1. Ava Nollen (PON) 3:02.25; 2. Camryn Mies (PON) 3:16.21; 3. Grace Larson (MS) 3:19.99; 4. Kayla Mendoza (PEO) 3:42.87; 5. Katya Sakhartova (MS) 4:12.73; 6. Ashlyana Wright (PON) 4:41.64.

50-meter freestyle

1. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 31.68; 2. Katie Stock (PON) 31.91; 3. Rebekah Gonzalez (MS) 32.06; 4. Elena Pina (PON) 32.29; 5. Olivia Ross (MS) 33.88; 6. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 34.33.

1-meter diving

1. Anneke Esposito (PON) 159; 2. Carly Raver (MS) 143.8; 3. Rachel Wingle (MS) 143.65.

100-meter butterfly

1. Mackenzi Mies (PON) 1:29.33; 2. Julia Trembley (PON) 1:34.02; 3. Daiton Piatt (PBL) 1:34.72; 4. Grace Larson (MS) 1:41.39; 5. Katya Sakhartova (MS) 1:55.97.

100-meter freestyle

1. Keely Pickett (PON) 1:06.44; 2. Olivia McMurray (MS) 1:11.07; 3. Elena Pina (PON) 1:11.68; 4. Kylie Piatt (PBL) 1:27.79; 5. Carma Kimber (PEO) 1:38.79; 6. Madison Mendoza (PEO) 1:41.14.

PBL results — 8. Grace Bruens, 2:00.17.

400-meter freestyle

1. Megan Lauritsen (PON) 5:41.71; 2. Korinne Maquet (PON) 6:43.6; 3. Kate Raver (MS) 7:09.16; 4. Anna Shimkus (MS) 7:09.78.

200-meter freestyle relay

1. Pontiac, 2:12.24; 2. Pontiac, 2:12.92; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:21.87; 4. Pontiac, 2:24.37; 5. PBL (Kirra Lantz, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Lillie Frichtl), 2:26.7; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:37.6.

100-meter backstroke

1. Olivia McMurray (MS) 1:20.49; 2. Samantha Mehrkens (PON) 1:23.88; 3. Mackenzi Mies (PON) 1:27.6; 4. Natalie Heaton (MS) 1:29.43; 5. Ashlyana Wright (PEO) 1:58.41; 6. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 2:01.74.

100-meter breaststroke

1. Ava Nollen (PON) 1:31.33; 2. Alana Christianson (PON) 1:39.59; 3. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 1:40.96; 4. Olivia Ross (MS) 1:41.92; 5. Anna Shimkus (MS) 1:52.36.

400-meter freestyle relay

1. Pontiac, 5:02.92; 2. Pontiac, 5:08.14; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 5:20.68; 4. Pontiac, 5:30.87; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 6:03.05.