PBL volleyball defeats Grant Park 25-15, 25-11 to advance to SVC/RVC Tournament semifinals

KANKAKEE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the Sangamon/River Valley Conference Tournament with a 25-15, 25-11 win Thursday in the quarterfinals over Grant Park.

Addison Oyer led the Panthers (20-8) in kills with seven while Lexi Johnson had five kills and one block, Brooke Walder had three kills and Mackenzie Bruns and Jasmine Miles each had two kills.

Makenna Klann and Katelyn Crabb each had one block while Johnson and Bruns each recorded one block. Crabb and Abbie Schmidt had nine and six digs while Schmidt also had 14 assists.

For PBL (20-8), kills: Addison Oyer 7, Lexi Johnson 5, Brooke Walder 3, Mackenzie Bruns 2, Jasmine Miles 2; aces: Makenna Klann, Katelyn Crabb; blocks: Johnson, Bruns; digs: Crabb 9, Abbie Schmidt 6, Maria Lemenager 4, Makayla Klann 4, Jolee Hastings 3, Bruns 3, Oyer, Walder, Jasmine Miles, Jade Miles; assists: Schmidt 14, Hastings.