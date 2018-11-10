Week 8 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 8- Oct. 12
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-0) at El Paso-Gridley (3-4), 7 p.m.
2. Ridgeview/Lexington (3-4) at Fisher (6-1), 7 p.m.
3. Prairie Central (6-1) at Monticello (7-0), 7 p.m.
4. Pontiac (6-1) at St. Thomas More (4-3), 7 p.m.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3) at Olympia (1-6), 7 p.m.
6. Unity (2-5) at Rantoul (2-5), 7 p.m.
7. Tri-County (4-3) at Villa Grove/Heritage (3-4), 7 p.m.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-2) at Watseka (4-3), 7 p.m.
9. Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (2-5) at Dwight (4-3), 7 p.m.
10. Iroquois West (0-7)) at Clifton Central (5-2), 7 p.m.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (56-14)
GCMS
Fisher
Monticello
Pontiac
SJ-O
Unity
VG/H
PBL
Dwight
Clifton Central
PBL makes a great rebound to get back on track for the playoffs.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (58-12)
GCMS
Fisher
Monticello
Pontiac
SJ-O
Unity
Villa Grove/Heritage
PBL
Dwight
Clifton Central
PBL should be able to bounce back from its tough loss against Clifton Central and claim its playoff-clinching victory over Watseka.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (53-17)
GCMS
Fisher
Monticello
Pontiac
SJ-O
Unity
Tri-County
PBL
Dwight
Clifton Central
The Prairie Central game will be another tough test for the Monticello Sages.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (58-12)
GCMS
Fisher
Monticello
Pontiac
SJ-O
Unity
VG/H
PBL
Dwight
Clifton Central
The elusive six-win mark is in reach for PBL this Friday. But so is a tough game at Watseka. The Warriors have more at stake when it comes to the playoffs, but T.J. Jones & Co. rebounds from a tough loss to Clifton Central by clinching a playoff berth on the Warriors’ home field.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (54-16)
GCMS
Fisher
Monticello
Pontiac
SJ-O
Unity
VG/H
PBL
HASAAP
Clifton Central
Some more intriguing matchups are on the docket in the HOIC and Illini Prairie. Fisher hosts the Mustangs, who are one of the three 3-3 opponents the Bunnies face down the stretch, and Monticello’s air raid offense faces the Hawks’ rushing attack.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (56-14)
GCMS
Fisher
Monticello
Pontiac
SJ-O
Unity
Tri-County
PBL
Dwight
Clifton Central
This is Prairie Central’s shot to at least claim a share of the Illini Prairie Conference title. Not that the Hawks have an easy road to that facing league-leading (and probable Illini Prairie champs) Monticello this week. But it’s a shot nonetheless.
