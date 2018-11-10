Week 8 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 8- Oct. 12

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-0) at El Paso-Gridley (3-4), 7 p.m.

2. Ridgeview/Lexington (3-4) at Fisher (6-1), 7 p.m.

3. Prairie Central (6-1) at Monticello (7-0), 7 p.m.

4. Pontiac (6-1) at St. Thomas More (4-3), 7 p.m.

5. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3) at Olympia (1-6), 7 p.m.

6. Unity (2-5) at Rantoul (2-5), 7 p.m.

7. Tri-County (4-3) at Villa Grove/Heritage (3-4), 7 p.m.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-2) at Watseka (4-3), 7 p.m.

9. Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (2-5) at Dwight (4-3), 7 p.m.

10. Iroquois West (0-7)) at Clifton Central (5-2), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (56-14)

GCMS

Fisher

Monticello

Pontiac

SJ-O

Unity

VG/H

PBL

Dwight

Clifton Central

PBL makes a great rebound to get back on track for the playoffs.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (58-12)

GCMS

Fisher

Monticello

Pontiac

SJ-O

Unity

Villa Grove/Heritage

PBL

Dwight

Clifton Central

PBL should be able to bounce back from its tough loss against Clifton Central and claim its playoff-clinching victory over Watseka.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (53-17)

GCMS

Fisher

Monticello

Pontiac

SJ-O

Unity

Tri-County

PBL

Dwight

Clifton Central

The Prairie Central game will be another tough test for the Monticello Sages.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (58-12)

GCMS

Fisher

Monticello

Pontiac

SJ-O

Unity

VG/H

PBL

Dwight

Clifton Central

The elusive six-win mark is in reach for PBL this Friday. But so is a tough game at Watseka. The Warriors have more at stake when it comes to the playoffs, but T.J. Jones & Co. rebounds from a tough loss to Clifton Central by clinching a playoff berth on the Warriors’ home field.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (54-16)

GCMS

Fisher

Monticello

Pontiac

SJ-O

Unity

VG/H

PBL

HASAAP

Clifton Central

Some more intriguing matchups are on the docket in the HOIC and Illini Prairie. Fisher hosts the Mustangs, who are one of the three 3-3 opponents the Bunnies face down the stretch, and Monticello’s air raid offense faces the Hawks’ rushing attack.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (56-14)

GCMS

Fisher

Monticello

Pontiac

SJ-O

Unity

Tri-County

PBL

Dwight

Clifton Central

This is Prairie Central’s shot to at least claim a share of the Illini Prairie Conference title. Not that the Hawks have an easy road to that facing league-leading (and probable Illini Prairie champs) Monticello this week. But it’s a shot nonetheless.