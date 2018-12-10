Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

GCMS football wins 63-6 over El Paso-Gridley

Fri, 10/12/2018 - 11:29pm | The Ford County Record
Image Gallery:
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley (2018)
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photo by: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes makes a catch behind the back of his defender during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.

EL PASO — Jared Trantina rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, all in the first quarter, and Nathan Garard threw for 101 yards as the visiting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons dominated in a 63-6 Heart of Illinois Conference Large win over El Paso-Gridley.

GCMS 63, EP-G 6
El Paso-Gridley 0 0 0 6 —0
GCMS 35 21 0 7 —63
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
GCMS — Trantina 4 run (Freehill kick)
GCMS — Trantina 42 run (Freehill kick)
GCMS — Trantina 5 run (Freehill kick)
GCMS — Kean 8 run (Freehill kick)
GCMS — Trantina 56 run (Freehill kick)
GCMS — Bleich 15 interception return (Freehill kick)
GCMS — Barnes 8 fumble return (Freehill kick)
GCMS — Livingston 1 run (Freehill kick)
EP-G — Faulk 3 run (kick fail)
GCMS — Langley 2 run (Jones kick)

