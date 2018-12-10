GCMS football wins 63-6 over El Paso-Gridley

GCMS’s Bryce Barnes makes a catch behind the back of his defender during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.

EL PASO — Jared Trantina rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, all in the first quarter, and Nathan Garard threw for 101 yards as the visiting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons dominated in a 63-6 Heart of Illinois Conference Large win over El Paso-Gridley.



GCMS 63, EP-G 6

El Paso-Gridley 0 0 0 6 —0

GCMS 35 21 0 7 —63

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

GCMS — Trantina 4 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Trantina 42 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Trantina 5 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Kean 8 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Trantina 56 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Bleich 15 interception return (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Barnes 8 fumble return (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Livingston 1 run (Freehill kick)

EP-G — Faulk 3 run (kick fail)

GCMS — Langley 2 run (Jones kick)