GCMS's Shannon Spangler shoots 90 in first round of IHSA Class 1A state girls golf tournament

DECATUR — Shannon Spangler of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team shot an 18-under-par 90 in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament on Friday, tying for 56th place overall.

She started in the back nine, shooting a 46 through those first nine holes.

Spangler hit for par on the par-4 10th hole, par-3 13th hole, par-4 15th hole and par-3 17th hole, and bogeyed on the par-5 14th hole, par-4 16th hole and par-5 18th hole.

On the 11th and 12th holes, she shot an eight and a seven, respectively. Both holes were a par-4 hole.

In the front nine, Spangler shot a 44.

She hit for par on the par-4 third hole, the par-5 seventh hole and par-4 ninth hole. Spangler bogeyed on the par-4 first hole, the par-5 second hole, the par-3 fifth hole and par-3 eighth hole and double-bogeyed on the par-4 fourth hole and par-4 sixth hole.