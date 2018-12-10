PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls had two losses to Ridgeview and St. Joseph on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The Panthers lost to Ridgeview via 16-13 score as Losa Suaava led the team with eight points, Emily Robidoux had three points and Trixie Johnson had two points.

"The Ridgeview game was quite a defensive battle with the half time score being 5-2. We struggled offensively in the second quarter, but battled the entire game," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "We did get into foul trouble, which seems to be a recurring problem that we need to fix. They need to start playing defense with their feet and not their hands and that would solve alot of our problems regarding our scoring droughts.

"Plus, we are giving the other teams too many chances to score at the free-throw line. Ridgeview scored seven points from the free-throw, and that was a difference maker in the outcome of that game. It is something that we will be stressing at practice next week before we start the Twin County Conference Tournament next weekend."

In a 31-19 loss to St. Joseph, Robidoux, Kendyl Enghausen, and Johnson each had four points while Brooke Kleinert had three points and Morgan Uden and Bailey Bruns each had two points.

"The St. Joe game had the girls making some adjustments offensively," Rubarts said. "Losa was not able to play due to an injury from Tuesday night and we had to have other girls step up and play her position. I told the girls that each of them had to score at least 2-4 points a piece for us to have a shot at keeping the game close. The girls did that.

"The first quarter was a struggle, but after that first quarter, we were able to score 17 points for the rest of the game, and that is pretty much what we have been scoring the last few games with Losa. Defensively, we did an amazing job in the half court. They had quite a few fast break layups off of some turnovers that we typically don't make, but they all played their hearts out and competed and that is all I can ask for."

TUESDAY, Oct. 9

8th-grade girls

Ridgeview 16, PBL 13

PBL 2 3 2 6 -- 13

RID 2 0 8 6 -- 16

PBL

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 1-0-2, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 4-0-8, Emily Robidoux 1-0-3, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0. Totals 6-1-13.

Ridgeview

Harper 1-4-7, Miller 0-0-0, Willard 1-0-2, Johnson 2-0-4, Stevens 0-0-0, Tinsley 0-1-1, Wesson 0-2-2. Totals 4-7-16.

3-pointers -- PBL (Robidoux). Ridgeview (Harper).

THURSDAY

8th-grade girls

St. Joseph 31, PBL 19

STJ 11 7 9 4 -- 31

PBL 2 6 5 6 -- 19

St. Joseph

Taylor Hay 0-0-0, Kaytlyn Baker 2-2-6, Shayne Immke 1-0-2, Payton Jones 4-1-9, Maggie Ward 0-0-0, Olivia Baltzell 0-0-0, Madey Cook 0-0-0, Teagan Miller 0-0-0, Taylor Burch 1-1-3, Kat Short 1-0-2, Alyssa Adon 0-7-7, Gwen Chatterton 1-0-2. Totals 10-11-31.

PBL

Morgan Uden 1-0-2, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 2-0-4, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 2-0-4, Bailey Bruns 1-0-2, Brooke Kleinert 1-1-3, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 2-0-4. Totals 9-1-19.