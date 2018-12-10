PBL football clinches playoff berth with 24-22 win over Watseka

PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) and Andrew Swanson (52) celebrate after Ecker catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Watseka.

WATSEKA -- With a 24-22 win over Watseka, Paxton-Buckley-Loda clinched its fifth consecutive playoff spot.

“It feels good to be back in the playoffs,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

PBL quarterback Gunner Belt completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mason Ecker with 6:52 left in the first quarter. After Tristan Hauersperger recovered a fumblw and returned it to the Watseka 18-yard line, Keyn Humes scored on a 1-yard run in the opening quarter.

A turnover resulted in points for Watseka as well as an interception by Justin McTaggart led to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Quinn to Brayden Haines in the second quarter.

T.J. Jones scored on a 4-yard run for PBL before recording a tackle in the end zone for a safety on Watseka’s ensuing possession.

From there, the Panthers (6-2, 4-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) held on despite a 1-yard touchdown by Quinn and a 6-yard scoring reception to Blake Castonguay with 3:19 left in the game.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we came out with a win, and we’ll take it,” Graham said. “Our kids stepped up when we needed it.”



PBL 24, Watseka 22

PBL 15 9 0 0 -- 24

WAT 0 8 6 8 -- 22

Scoring summary

P -- Ecker 30 pass from Belt (Humes kick)

P -- Humes 1 run (Jones pass from Ecker

W -- Haines 15 pass from Quinn (Castonguay pass from Quinn)

P -- Jones 4 run (Humes kick)

P -- Safety

W -- Quinn 1 run (pass failed)

W -- Castonguay 6 pass from Quinn (Castonnguay pass from Quinn)