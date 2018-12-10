PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 23-9 Thursday to St. Joseph.

"It was a tough loss last night against a good St. Joe team," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson. "It was one of those nights when we just couldn’t get a basket to fall."

Bailey Bruns led PBL in scoring with eight points while Brooke Kleinert added another point.

"We have several girls on this team who can shoot the ball very well and have a ton of potential, but we just can’t seem to get the ball through the hoop," Johnson said.

"I’m hopeful they will continue to work hard in practice and gain the confidence in themselves to take the ball to the hole. These girls give 110 percent on the court and the effort is definitely there. On defense, we just need to capitalize on the other end of the court."

The Panthers have a home game against Watseka on Tuesday and then start the Twin County Conference Tournament at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley the following Saturday.

"We are pretty excited about the tournament. Going into it 3-0 for the conference is exciting," Johnson said.

"We have a couple of losses in a row against two very good and athletic nonconference teams, but I think these losses will light a fire under the girls to get it done. They definitely don’t like to lose, which makes them work harder."

7th-grade girls

St. Joseph 23, PBL 9

STJ 6 5 6 6 -- 23

PBL 2 2 0 5 -- 9

St. Joseph

Preslee Christiens 0-0-0, Addison Frick 3-0-6, Addy Roesch 1-0-2, Chloe Harper 5-1-11, Corlina Patterson 0-0-0, Madison Stevens 0-0-0, Peyton Williams 2-0-4, Halle Brazelton 0-0-0, Chayse Palmer 0-0-0. Totals 11-1-23.

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Mady Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 3-2-8, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 0-1-1, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 3-3-9.