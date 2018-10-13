GCMS Youth Football Juniors, PBL Seniors win in double-overtime in CIFL semifinals

PBL’s Robert Blackburn (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors semifinal game against Momence.

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors and Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Seniors will both play in the Central Illinois Football League’s SuperBowl games next weekend.

Each team advanced through Saturday’s semifinals after playing in double overtime as GCMS’s Juniors defeated PBL 14-8 and PBL’s Seniors beat Momence 26-20.

The GCMS and PBL Juniors were in a scoreless tie heading into the first overtime period.

Troy Emberson scored on a touchdown run and Robert Boyd kicked a two-point kick to give PBL an 8-0 lead before GCMS tied the game with a touchdown pass from Brayden Elliott to Connor Kinzinger and a two-point kick by Austin Kasper.

In the second overtime period, Elliott connected with Kasper for another touchdown pass. The Falcons’ defense forced a turnover on downs on PBL’s ensuing possession to end the game.

The PBL Seniors led 14-0 at halftime before Momence scored two second-half touchdowns to force overtime.

Aiden Johnson scored on a touchdown run to give the Panthers a 20-14 lead in the first overtime period before Momence tied the game again with a touchdown run. Each team’s conversion attempt failed.

After the PBL’s defense forced Momence to turn the ball over on downs in the second overtime period, Robert Blackburn ran the ball into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown for the Panthers.

The GCMS Mighty Mites lost 26-0 in their CIFL semifinal game to Clifton Central, which was played at Clifton.